Review: Reeve Carney performs his own original music at The Green Room 42

Reeve Carney performing at The Green Room 42. Photo Credit: Chrissy Antosca.

On Sunday, June 23rd, Broadway artist Reeve Carney performed his own original music at The Green Room 42 in Manhattan.

Carney kicked off his set with “Father’s House,” and it was followed by “Intention.” He chuckled that he is happy that the air conditioner is working is the venue, especially since the outdoor conditions were really hot.

Carney shared that in the past, he has been exploring the music of some of his favorite artists, but tonight, he will be doing his own solo music.

After a sip of water, Carney went on to perform “CheckMate,” and teased that he would play a new song later on the show.

“Amelie” was the crowd favorite tune from the first half of the concert, especially since he was able to play the electric guitar and the kazoo while belting out the high notes at the same time. It was quite an impressive spectacle.

“Thank you,” Carney told the fans, following the warm reception.

He was able to command the audience’s attention during the lengthy yet expressive “Resurrection.”

Carney switched over from the guitar to the piano for a stirring version of “Up Above the Water” that was quite resonant.

“I haven’t done this song in a long time,” he noted. “I hope you missed it,” he said and immediately broke into “Youth is Wasted,” which was the title cut of his 2016 indie alternative rock album. Equally noteworthy was “There She Goes.”

After “Mr. Green,” which he dedicated to his late music teacher, Carney debuted his new song “America,” which was well-received, and closed with the fan-favorite tune “Testify,” where he left his fans wanting to hear more.

“It was great hearing Reeve perform his original music, as well as going back to some songs from the ‘Mr. Green’ album, and hearing the debut performance of his new song ‘America’,” remarked Chrissy Antosca, fan and attendee.

The Verdict

Overall, it was a fun and engaging evening of original Reeve Carney music at The Green Room 42 in New York City.

While he only played 11 songs, they were all lengthy, polished, and they showcased his wide range as a performer and artist, as well as his trademark vocal range.

It is highly recommended that one sees his live whenever he plays his solo shows. His live set tonight garnered two thumbs up.

For more information on Broadway actor, singer, and performer Reeve Carney, follow him on Instagram.