Review: Reeve Carney honors Led Zeppelin with show at Chelsea Table & Stage in New York

Reeve Carney performing at Chelsea Table. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

On November 26, Broadway performer Reeve Carney honored the music of Led Zeppelin with a solo show at Chelsea Table & Stage in New York City.

This solo concert comes shortly after he took his final bow as the male lead on the Broadway show “Hadestown.”

He kicked off his set accordingly with “Rock and Roll,” and he shared that he was paying tribute to one of his favorite bands of all time, Led Zeppelin. He noted that he was a fan of The Beatles growing up, and then he was introduced to their music.

Carney took his audience on a trip down memory to lane to Led Zeppelin’s “Houses of the Holy” album with “D’yer Mak’er” and it was followed by a haunting version of “Since I’ve Been Loving You,” where he was able to hit the high notes.

He revealed that he named this show “The Flying Yardbird” after one of his guitar pedals (he also has an electronic effects pedal company called “Quarantine Effects USA”).

Particularly impressive was that Carney told his own story about each Led Zeppelin classic and why each tune he was performing was so personal to him.

He picked up the pace with the fan favorite “Immigrant Song,” where he had the crowd with him every step of the way, and he continued with “The Rain Song,” which he described as one of the “lesser known” Zeppelin songs but he claimed it as one of his personal favorites.

Carney was able to pour his heart out during “Black Dog,” where he hit the high notes once again, and he stole the whole with the Led Zeppelin standard “Whole Lotta Love,” where he really got into it. “Thank you,” Carney said, following the warm reception.

“I love you guys,” he told the New York audience, and he praised audio engineer Adrian Thorstensen for his sound mixing.

It was followed by “Dazed & Confused,” yet another song that he dubbed as a favorite of his, and he immediately broke into the powerhouse “Stairway to Heaven,” which was stirring and expressive coupled with a neat instrumental outro.

Carney expressed how much he loves playing at the Chelsea Table & Stage venue and he thanked the audience for coming out to see him perform, prior to concluding his show with “Kashmir.”

“I really appreciate you guys for coming out tonight,” he concluded.

The Verdict

Overall, Reeve Carney appeared comfortable at the Chelsea Table & Stage, where he performed these popular Led Zeppelin hits. At the same time, he was also able to introduce these songs to a younger generation of music fans, who may or may not have been familiar with their music.

For many audience members, this marked the first time that they had ever seen him perform live and they were thoroughly impressed with his talent and wide musical range. It is highly recommended that one sees Carney perform live when he comes to town. His show at Chelsea Table garnered an A rating.

To learn more about Reeve Carney, follow him on Instagram.