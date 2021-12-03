Review: R&B sensation GSoul returns with his first-ever English EP ‘Natural’

GSoul. Photo Courtesy of Warner Music Korea

GSoul released his first-ever heart-touching English EP. The EP includes four songs in English including, “Natural,” “By My Side,” “Free (I’m Gonna Be),” “Another Day,” and a Korean translation of “Natural.”

The track “Natural” describes his struggles and devotion to a relationship as natural forces. The emotional acoustics, guitar, and lyrics designed by GSoul draw the listener in to grasp onto his affirmative love.

‘By My Side’ shares another piece of GSoul’s story of how his loyalty to love has changed him. The track has a catchy hook and beat that hits the soul just as hard as the lyrics.

For ‘Free (I’m Gonna Be)’, GSoul brings a different level of trust with his fans by revealing vulnerability in his song. He shares his hopes of escaping self-doubt and finding more confidence. Listeners can feel his pain through his voice and relate to this struggle that he and many others face.

With ‘Another Day’, he offers a more happy and jazzy feel compared to the rest of the tracks, but the lyrics tell the story of GSoul praying to get love from a significant other and being able to reach this person even if it’s not real.

‘Natural’ by GSoul is available on all digital platforms. The EP deserves an A rating and it’s no surprise as this artist is highly renowned for his body of work. His return brought his fans and listeners more than expected featuring a variety of tracks ranging from R&B to acoustic sounds.

GSoul’s contributions in the Korean R&B genre is revolutionary. Following his debut ‘You’ in 2015, which hit reached #1 on the Korean Melon music chart, he made a comeback in 2019 after military service. Since then, he has proven himself with tremendous success. He released an EP called “Hate Everything” on December 11th, 2019 to rave reviews. To date, the album has surpassed over 20 million streams overall. In 2020, he surprised and impressed all the coaches of “The Voice” Korea by auditioning under his real name Kim Ji Hyun and ended up winning.

GSoul’s talent is showcased to perfection in the new EP. It’s a treat for not only fans but also an opportunity for new listeners to learn more about this talented artist.

