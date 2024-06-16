Connect with us

Review: Rafael Kariotakis and Danielle C. Ryan star in ‘A Greek Recipe for Romance’

Greek actor Rafael Kariotakis and Danielle C. Ryan star in the Hallmark movie "A Greek Recipe for Romance."
Markos Papadatos

Published

Rafael Kariotakis and Danielle C. Ryan in 'A Greek Recipe for Romance'
Rafael Kariotakis and Danielle C. Ryan in 'A Greek Recipe for Romance.' Photo Courtesy of Johnson Production Group.
Rafael Kariotakis and Danielle C. Ryan in 'A Greek Recipe for Romance.' Photo Courtesy of Johnson Production Group.

Greek actor Rafael Kariotakis and Danielle C. Ryan star in the Hallmark movie “A Greek Recipe for Romance.”

Colin Theys directed the film from a screenplay by Keith Hemstreet, Katie Kerr, and Theys.

After a young woman Abby (played by Danielle C. Ryan) loses her job, she takes off for a Greek holiday that sends her life on a new course. She spends time with her mother (portrayed by Peru Kavalieri) who relocated to Greece.

That is where Abby meets Theo (Rafael Kariotakis), who is a talented young chef with an air of mystery around him, and has a passion for food.

Theo is also grappling with the questions about his future and dreams of opening up his own eatery someday; moreover, his father Nikolas (Argiris Gkagkanis) is
pressuring him to give up his dreams of becoming a chef and take over the family business.

In a bid to prepare herself for a new job opportunity that arises while she is there, Abby teams up with Theo to help him reopen his late mother’s old family restaurant. That is where Abby will get the restaurant experience she needs, while Theo will have the opportunity to display his culinary talent in the kitchen.

Abby and Theo make a quintessential pair as they navigate the ups and downs of building a business, despite the increasing pressure from Theo’s wealthy father to shut down and return home to Athens.

Soon, it is evident that they’re falling for each other, and could be cooking up a romance neither expected to find on their restaurant’s menu.

The country of Greece and its visually striking cinematography serves as its own supporting character in this rom-com.

Without giving too much away, this is an uplifting story that needs to be experienced by all.

Danielle C. Ryan and Rafael Kariotakis in 'A Greek Recipe for Romance'
Danielle C. Ryan and Rafael Kariotakis in ‘A Greek Recipe for Romance.’ Photo Courtesy of Johnson Production Group.

The Verdict

Overall, “A Greek Recipe for Romance” is a heartwarming, witty, and engaging movie from start to finish.

Danielle C. Ryan is bubbly as Abby, while Rafael Kariotakis is charming as Theo, where he delivers a smooth and suave acting performance. In fact, everybody in the cast offers something distinct to the table.

Rafael Kariotakis
Greek actor Rafael Kariotakis. Photo Courtesy of Johnson Production Group

Rafael Kariotakis and Danielle C. Ryan have great chemistry together, and their affecting rapport allows for more resonance. This is a film that deserves a sequel in the future. It is feel-good escapism.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger that there will be more English-speaking roles for Kariotakis in the future.

“A Greek Recipe for Romance” is highly recommended, and it garners an A rating.

Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

