Review: Qveen Herby releases provocative breakthrough album ‘A Woman’

Qveen Herby. Photo by Ash Danielsen.

All hail the Qveen! On May 21, singer-songwriter and rapper Qveen Herby released her highly-anticipated breakthrough album “A Woman” via Checkbook Records, where she takes her listening audience on a true musical experience. Digital Journal has the scoop.

She either wrote or co-wrote the majority of the songs herself and she collaborated with producers Pompano Puff and her husband, Nick Noonan.

Her provocative album opens with the spitfire “Balenciaga Dreams” and it is followed by the midtempo and sassy “Faster,” and the melodically-stunning title track “A Woman,” while “Naughty Girl” is sheer bliss.

Equally noteworthy is the up-tempo “Juice” and the nonchalant “Black Sheep,” which ought to be enjoyed for its rawness and authenticity. The same holds true for “Mother Theresa” and “Gucci Vision.”

After the vivacious “Masterpiece,” it closes with the unapologetic “Celine Dion” and it closes on a fitting note with the refreshing “Underdog,” where she leaves her fans and listeners yearning for more.

The Verdict

Overall, Qveen Herby delivers on her eclectic debut album “A Woman.” She displays her wide range as a singer-songwriter and rapper on this musical effort, and it shows. The music is timely and relevant, and there is nobody else like her on the radio airwaves at the moment.

She proves to be one true song stylist, and it is evident that with this collection she has found her niche musically. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.

“A Woman” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Qveen Herby and her new CD, follow her on Instagram and check out her website.