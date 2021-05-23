Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Qveen Herby releases provocative breakthrough album ‘A Woman’

All hail the Qveen! On May 21, singer-songwriter and rapper Qveen Herby released her highly-anticipated breakthrough album “A Woman” via Checkbook Records, where she takes her listening audience on a true musical experience. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Avatar

Published

Qveen Herby
Qveen Herby. Photo by Ash Danielsen.
Qveen Herby. Photo by Ash Danielsen.

All hail the Qveen! On May 21, singer-songwriter and rapper Qveen Herby released her highly-anticipated breakthrough album “A Woman” via Checkbook Records, where she takes her listening audience on a true musical experience. Digital Journal has the scoop.

She either wrote or co-wrote the majority of the songs herself and she collaborated with producers Pompano Puff and her husband, Nick Noonan.

Her provocative album opens with the spitfire “Balenciaga Dreams” and it is followed by the midtempo and sassy “Faster,” and the melodically-stunning title track “A Woman,” while “Naughty Girl” is sheer bliss.

Equally noteworthy is the up-tempo “Juice” and the nonchalant “Black Sheep,” which ought to be enjoyed for its rawness and authenticity. The same holds true for “Mother Theresa” and “Gucci Vision.”

After the vivacious “Masterpiece,” it closes with the unapologetic “Celine Dion” and it closes on a fitting note with the refreshing “Underdog,” where she leaves her fans and listeners yearning for more.

The Verdict

Overall, Qveen Herby delivers on her eclectic debut album “A Woman.” She displays her wide range as a singer-songwriter and rapper on this musical effort, and it shows. The music is timely and relevant, and there is nobody else like her on the radio airwaves at the moment.

She proves to be one true song stylist, and it is evident that with this collection she has found her niche musically. It garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.

“A Woman” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Qveen Herby and her new CD, follow her on Instagram and check out her website.

In this article:, , , ,

You may also like:

Myanmar junta threatens to dissolve Suu Kyi's party over election fraud Myanmar junta threatens to dissolve Suu Kyi's party over election fraud

World

Myanmar junta threatens to dissolve Suu Kyi's party over election fraud

Myanmar's junta has threatened to dissolve the political party of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi over alleged voter fraud - Copyright AFP...

20 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Major deal – G7 to cease coal finance this year

Getting rid of coal also equates to a massive hit to global pollution, the key factor in the G7 decision. Coal releases a virtual...

21 hours ago

Business

U.S. Commerce Department doubles tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber

The U.S. issued its preliminary determination in the second administrative review of Canadian softwood lumber imports.

8 hours ago
Venice Architecture Biennale explores post-pandemic living Venice Architecture Biennale explores post-pandemic living

Life

Venice Architecture Biennale explores post-pandemic living

The world's most prestigious architecture event, the Venice Architecture Biennale, opens Saturday.

20 hours ago