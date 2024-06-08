Review: Qveen Herby performs at the 2024 Governors Ball

Qveen Herby. Photo Credit: Kyle Stevens

Qveen Herby performed at the 2024 Governors Ball, which was held at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York.

It was neat to hear her sing the spitfire “5D” from “The MUSE” album. “My babes, we conjured,” she admitted.

She encouraged her fans to do some meditation exercises with her, where they would “exhale and release old s**t” that they don’t need anymore. “Did you let that out?” she asked. “On this next breath, imagine the new you that you are transforming right now, and I want you to take that into your body.”

She continued with the sassy “Look at Me Now” and immediately broke into the infectious “Busta Rhymes,” and the nonchalant “Juice” from her A Woman album.

Equally impressive was “Sugar Daddy,” which was a great deal of fun. Her dance moves were spot on, and the different backdrops on her stage were visually striking.

“Abracadabra” was sheer bliss. She exclaimed that she had an “absolute time!”

The Verdict

Overall, Qveen Herby kicked off the 2024 Governors Ball on a high note. She commanded the stage like a true musical queen. Her show was high-adrenaline, vivacious, bold, and unapologetic. Her live set garnered an A rating.

To learn more about Qveen Herby and her music, follow her on Instagram, and visit her official website.