Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Qveen Herby performs at the 2024 Governors Ball

Qveen Herby performed at the 2024 Governors Ball, which was held at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Qveen Herby
Qveen Herby. Photo Credit: Kyle Stevens
Qveen Herby. Photo Credit: Kyle Stevens

Qveen Herby performed at the 2024 Governors Ball, which was held at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York.

It was neat to hear her sing the spitfire “5D” from “The MUSE” album. “My babes, we conjured,” she admitted.

She encouraged her fans to do some meditation exercises with her, where they would “exhale and release old s**t” that they don’t need anymore. “Did you let that out?” she asked. “On this next breath, imagine the new you that you are transforming right now, and I want you to take that into your body.”

She continued with the sassy “Look at Me Now” and immediately broke into the infectious “Busta Rhymes,” and the nonchalant “Juice” from her A Woman album.

Equally impressive was “Sugar Daddy,” which was a great deal of fun. Her dance moves were spot on, and the different backdrops on her stage were visually striking.

“Abracadabra” was sheer bliss. She exclaimed that she had an “absolute time!”

The Verdict

Overall, Qveen Herby kicked off the 2024 Governors Ball on a high note. She commanded the stage like a true musical queen. Her show was high-adrenaline, vivacious, bold, and unapologetic. Her live set garnered an A rating.

To learn more about Qveen Herby and her music, follow her on Instagram, and visit her official website.

In this article:corona park, flushing meadows, governors ball, Music, New York, Queens, Qveen Herby
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Meta says that online influence campaigns linked to China and Russia appear to be learning from one another as they strive to evade defenses at major social networks such as Facebook and Instagram Meta says that online influence campaigns linked to China and Russia appear to be learning from one another as they strive to evade defenses at major social networks such as Facebook and Instagram

Business

Op-Ed: US schools lose hundreds of social media ‘addiction’ lawsuits

Maybe the society could be coaxed into growing up?

11 mins ago
The government faces an uphill struggle to narrow the gap with the far right The government faces an uphill struggle to narrow the gap with the far right

Social Media

French PM’s Instagram pitch to young voters features Nintendo, condom

French premier Gabriel Attal wielded objects including a condom and a Nintendo Switch in a last ditch bid on social media to win the...

23 hours ago

Business

US hiring surges past expectations as job market still strong

US job growth blew past estimates in May while unemployment also edged up, according to government data.

22 hours ago
Around 50 people accused of a coup bid went on trial at Ndolo prison in Kinshasa Around 50 people accused of a coup bid went on trial at Ndolo prison in Kinshasa

World

Judge tells DRC ‘coup’ trial acts ‘punishable by death’

Around 50 people accused of a coup bid went on trial at Ndolo prison in Kinshasa - Copyright AFP Paul FaithMarthe BOSUANDOLEAround 50 people,...

23 hours ago