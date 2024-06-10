Connect with us

Review: ‘Protocol 7’ is a new thriller by Andrew Wakefield, where he takes on Big Pharma

“Protocol 7” is a new thriller by Andrew Wakefield, where he takes on Big Pharma. Wakefield also co-penned the screenplay, which was inspired by true events.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Rachel G. Whittle in 'Protocol 7'
Rachel G. Whittle in 'Protocol 7.' Photo Credit: Abramorama Entertainment.
The film was released on May 31, 2024, via Abramorama Entertainment.

The synopsis is: Alexis Koprowski (Rachel G. Whittle), a devoted mother and small-town family lawyer, Adrian Jay (Matthew Marsden), a renegade doctor exiled from the medical profession, and Steve Schilling (Josh Murray), a virologist at a prominent vaccine laboratory turned corporate whistleblower, work together to hold a large pharmaceutical corporation accountable for allegedly fraudulent test results behind a failing mumps vaccine.

Each actor is given his or her own unique characterization. In particular, Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts portrays his nefarious character in a controlled and commanding manner.

Josh Murray’s dynamic acting performance runs the gamut, and he works well alongside his female lead Rachel G. Whittle, whose acting is equal in excellence to Juliette Binoche (“The English Patient”) meets Julia Roberts (“Erin Brockovich”).

This movie sheds a spotlight on Big Pharma and their collusion with the FDA and CDC, which is a timely and relevant topic. Viewers will forget that they are watching a thriller, and they will feel as if they are experiencing real life.

The Verdict

Overall, “Protocol 7” is a riveting corporate thriller from start to finish. It will certainly evoke a wide spectrum of raw emotions (laughter, anger, and disbelief); moreover, it will spark conversations from the viewers.

It is informative, provocative, and it will sustain the audience’s attention for its entire duration.

Watching Josh Murray in this movie felt like watching “The Constant Gardener” all over again, and he is our Ralph Fiennes. “Protocol 7” garners four out of five stars.

To learn more about “Protocol 7,” visit its official website.

