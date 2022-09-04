Review: ‘Prescription for Love’ is a charming new film on Great American Family

Trevor Donovan in 'Prescription for Love.' Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.

“Prescription for Love,” starring Trevor Donovan and Jillian Murray, is a neat new romantic comedy on Great American Family.

It premiered on Saturday, September 3 on the Great American Family network. The synopsis is as follows: In this Cinderella story, Claire (Jillian Murray) is a nurse with a supervisor who is intent on making her life a living hell.

On a rare and fun night off, she gets trapped in an elevator with a suave man Luke (played by Trevor Donovan). The next day she is introduced to him again, but he does not recognize her.

The screenplay is impressive and it lures viewers in from the opening scene, and the acting performances by Donovan and Murray are moving and memorable. Well done.

The Verdict

Overall, Trevor Donovan and Jillian Murray deliver in the new Great American Family movie “Prescription for Love.” They both have great chemistry together and it is a poignant story with a beautiful message to it. There is something it for everybody. “Prescription for Love” is worth checking out and it garners two thumbs up.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger for more great, feel-good movies on Great American Family in the future.

