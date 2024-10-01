Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Post Malone brings his ‘F-1 Trillion’ Tour to Long Island, New York 

On September 29, 2024, global music star Post Malone brought his “F-1 Trillion” Tour to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Post Malone
Post Malone. Photo Credit: Adam DeGross.
Post Malone. Photo Credit: Adam DeGross.

On September 29, 2024, global music star Post Malone brought his “F-1 Trillion” Tour to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York.

Dan Spencer and Muscadine Bloodline served as his opening acts, both of which were able to warm up the Long Island stage for him.

Post Malone kicked off his set with his new song “Wrong Ones,” sans Tim McGraw, and immediately broke into the unapologetic “Finer Things” and “Circles.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, thank you so very effin much,” Malone said effusively, following the warm reception. He informed the audience that they are going to party along with his music.

Equally impressive was the blues-soaked “California Sober,” which had a neat groove to it.

“M-E-X-I-C-O” was up-tempo, and liberating, where he was able to give a spelling lesson to his fans. It was one of those tunes that instantly put a smile on people’s faces.

Other noteworthy songs included “Fallin’ in Love,” “Stay,” the ubiquitous “Better Now,” and of course, “Psycho” with its infectious hooks and melodies. Simply put, Malone had the crowd at the palm of his hands for the entire duration of his show.

Malone was able to take the crowd on a trip down memory lane to his 2015 with his breakthrough single “White Iverson,” prior to singing some newer country songs such as “Ain’t How It Ends” and “Go to Hell.”

There was a lot of musical variety in his set where every song had its own identity. Just when one thought that Malone could not possibly sound better than the recording, he proves his fans wrong again.

The highlight moment was when he performed the catchy hit single “I Had Some Help” (sans Morgan Wallen) as the entire venue was reciting the chorus verbatim.

It was followed by the mega-hits “Rockstar” and “Congratulations,” both of which earned tremendous standing ovations from the Jones Beach audience.

For his encore, “Posty” returned to the stage for “Sunflower,” which was an added bonus.

The Verdict

Overall, Post Malone’s performance was upbeat, vivacious, and a great deal of fun. He appeared comfortable on stage, and he allowed the fans to kick back and let loose for the entire duration of his set.

Malone was able to perform hit after hit, and the songs that weren’t hits yet will certainly become future hits. He exuded a great deal of charm and charisma.

Malone appeared comfortable on stage, and proved to be the ultimate “rockstar” and a master of excelling in such diverse musical genres as pop, rock, hip hop, R&B/soul, rap, adult contemporary, and country folk. It is evident that his talent is limitless.

It is highly recommended that one sees Post Malone live whenever he comes to town; one will not be disappointed.

His live set at Jones Beach garnered two giant thumbs up. Congratulations!

Malone’s album “F-1 Trillion” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Post Malone, follow him on Instagram and visit his website.

In this article:dan spencer, f-1 trillion, i had some help, Long island, muscadine bloodline, Music, New York, post malone, Rockstar, Star, Tour
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

The Ratcliffe-on-Soar coal-fired power station has dominated the central England landscape for nearly 60 years The Ratcliffe-on-Soar coal-fired power station has dominated the central England landscape for nearly 60 years

Business

Britain’s last coal-fired power station closes

The UK's last coal-fired power station will officially close its doors.

24 hours ago
The United Nations headquarters building in New York The United Nations headquarters building in New York

World

Israel-UN relations sink to new depths

Israel's long-contentious relationship with the United Nations has since October 7 spiralled to new depths.

21 hours ago
People reinfected with dengue, which comes in four closely related serotypes, often develop severe disease People reinfected with dengue, which comes in four closely related serotypes, often develop severe disease

Life

Honduras: Dengue emergency increases in Cortés department

Dengue (break-bone fever) is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people. It is more common in tropical and subtropical climates.

6 hours ago
Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli air strike on the Lebanese city of Baalbek in the Bekaa valley Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli air strike on the Lebanese city of Baalbek in the Bekaa valley

World

Israel hits apartment block in first strike on heart of Beirut

Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli air strike on the Lebanese city of Baalbek in the Bekaa valley - Copyright AFP KENZO...

22 hours ago