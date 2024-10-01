Review: Post Malone brings his ‘F-1 Trillion’ Tour to Long Island, New York 

Post Malone. Photo Credit: Adam DeGross.

On September 29, 2024, global music star Post Malone brought his “F-1 Trillion” Tour to Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York.

Dan Spencer and Muscadine Bloodline served as his opening acts, both of which were able to warm up the Long Island stage for him.

Post Malone kicked off his set with his new song “Wrong Ones,” sans Tim McGraw, and immediately broke into the unapologetic “Finer Things” and “Circles.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, thank you so very effin much,” Malone said effusively, following the warm reception. He informed the audience that they are going to party along with his music.

Equally impressive was the blues-soaked “California Sober,” which had a neat groove to it.

“M-E-X-I-C-O” was up-tempo, and liberating, where he was able to give a spelling lesson to his fans. It was one of those tunes that instantly put a smile on people’s faces.

Other noteworthy songs included “Fallin’ in Love,” “Stay,” the ubiquitous “Better Now,” and of course, “Psycho” with its infectious hooks and melodies. Simply put, Malone had the crowd at the palm of his hands for the entire duration of his show.

Malone was able to take the crowd on a trip down memory lane to his 2015 with his breakthrough single “White Iverson,” prior to singing some newer country songs such as “Ain’t How It Ends” and “Go to Hell.”

There was a lot of musical variety in his set where every song had its own identity. Just when one thought that Malone could not possibly sound better than the recording, he proves his fans wrong again.

The highlight moment was when he performed the catchy hit single “I Had Some Help” (sans Morgan Wallen) as the entire venue was reciting the chorus verbatim.

It was followed by the mega-hits “Rockstar” and “Congratulations,” both of which earned tremendous standing ovations from the Jones Beach audience.

For his encore, “Posty” returned to the stage for “Sunflower,” which was an added bonus.

The Verdict

Overall, Post Malone’s performance was upbeat, vivacious, and a great deal of fun. He appeared comfortable on stage, and he allowed the fans to kick back and let loose for the entire duration of his set.

Malone was able to perform hit after hit, and the songs that weren’t hits yet will certainly become future hits. He exuded a great deal of charm and charisma.

Malone appeared comfortable on stage, and proved to be the ultimate “rockstar” and a master of excelling in such diverse musical genres as pop, rock, hip hop, R&B/soul, rap, adult contemporary, and country folk. It is evident that his talent is limitless.

It is highly recommended that one sees Post Malone live whenever he comes to town; one will not be disappointed.

His live set at Jones Beach garnered two giant thumbs up. Congratulations!

Malone’s album “F-1 Trillion” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Post Malone, follow him on Instagram and visit his website.