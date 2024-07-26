Review: Pop artist kenzie finds her voice with ‘biting my tongue’ album

Connect with us

On July 26, pop singer-songwriter kenzie released her new studio album, “biting my tongue” via Hollywood Records.
On July 26, pop singer-songwriter kenzie released her new studio album, “biting my tongue” via Hollywood Records.

With this eclectic musical effort, kenzie is about not allowing herself to be a people pleaser anymore and tolerating other people’s behaviors. In fact, this is a time in her life where she has found her voice and she put it in her artistry and craft.

It opens with the crisp and harking title track “biting my tongue,” where she is able to instantly lure her listeners in this collection. It is followed by the unapologetic “bad 4 u,” and the upbeat and refreshing “not around.”

She slows down the pace with “anatomy,” and it is followed by “the me i was,” which is accompanied by a compelling music video that helps elevate it to a higher level.

Her breathy and crystalline vocals are reminiscent of such pop songstresses as Ariana Grande meets Taylor Swift meets Olivia Rodrigo, and that ought to be taken as a compliment.

She is not afraid to be open and vulnerable on “word vomit,” and her vulnerability is the listener’s reward.

Lyrically, “6 feet under” is pure poetry, and equally noteworthy is the poignant “close to you.”

After the unflinching ballad “paper,” it closes with the vivacious “face to face” and the hypnotic casualty, where she lives her fans yearning for more.

The Verdict

Overall, there is a rawness, honesty, and depth to kenzie’s new studio album “biting my tongue.”

Each of the 12 tracks has its own identity, and she allows her pristine voice to shine, which is pure as the driven snow. This new collection garners an A rating. Well done.

