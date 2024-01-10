Connect with us

Review: Pierce Brosnan and Morena Baccarin star in ‘Fast Charlie’ thriller

Markos Papadatos

Published

Actors Pierce Brosnan and Morena Baccarin star in the thriller “Fast Charlie,” which was released via Vertical Entertainment.

Phillip Noyce directed from a screenplay by Richard Wenk, which was based on the novel “Gun Monkeys” by Victor Gischler.

The synopsis is: Charlie Swift (Pierce Brosnan), affectionately known as “Fast Charlie,” proclaims himself as a “fixer,” as opposed to an “enforcer,” with a problem: the target he has whacked is missing his head.

Charlie must prove it’s the intended target to the man who paid for the hit — New Orleans’ most prominent and most ruthless mobster, Beggar Mercado (Gbenga Akinnagbe).

Charlie enlists Marcie Kramer (Morena Baccarin), the victim’s former wife, and a woman with the backbone and skillset Charlie needs.

Dragging Marcie back into a past she was determined to escape sends the two of them on a wild and unpredictable odyssey that’s unexpectedly amusing, action propelled, and ultimately heartfelt.

Along the way, Charlie and Marcie fight to protect the legacy of Charlie’s best friend and mentor, Stan Mullen (James Caan in his last-ever performance prior to his death), while bringing down Beggar and his entire operation.

Brosnan is smooth and commanding in his scenes but at times, the accent that he does in this movie can get a bit irritating.

He and Baccarin have noteworthy chemistry together, especially through their love and hate encounters throughout the film, which has multiple twists and turns that the audience won’t see coming; moreover, it has a funky southern vibe to it, and the atmospherics of Pierce Brosnan’s “James Bond” movies.

Baccarin delivers a Bold and bravura performance as Marcia, the woman who helps Charlie seek his revenge.

One of the most poignant moments was the late James Caan and Brosnan’s character affecting rapport, where they played old friends.

The Verdict

Overall, “Fast Charlie” is a wry action thriller starring Pierce Brosnan, James Caan, and Morena Baccarin.

While the film’s title may have Pierce Brosnan’s character’s name in the title — and no offense to Brosnan — but Morena Baccarin was the heart and soul of “Fast Charlie.” She is not afraid to push the envelope, and with Baccarin, the viewer can recall Charlie Theron meets Penelope Cruz. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners an A- rating.

