Review: Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung immerse viewers in their magic and mentalism show ‘Stalker’

Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung. Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel.

Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung star in the Off-Broadway production of “Stalker,” which is presented by Penn & Teller, and being performed at New World Stages in New York City.

Background on Brynolf and Ljung

Peter Brynolf & Jonas Ljung had their international breakthrough on the British reality competition “Britain’s Got Talent” back in 2012, where they reached the semi-finals and were subsequently dubbed as “the best magic act” that have ever appeared on the show.

In 2011, they managed to fool Penn & Teller on their hit TV show “Fool Us” and as a result, were booked as the opening act for the Penn & Teller show at Rio Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Throughout their career, Brynolf & Ljung have performed their show all over the globe including London, Stockholm, Oslo, Helsinki, Copenhagen, New Delhi, Vienna, Edinburgh, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Beijing, Las Vegas and Paris.

In 2009, they were recognized with the coveted silver medal in “Comedy Magic” at The World Championships of Magic in Beijing.

This is a 90-minute magic show that was created by Brynolf & Ljung, which features a combination of street magic, illusions, card tricks, Rubik’s Cube demonstrations, and “physical mentalism,” where viewers can slightly recall the mentalism work of Derren Brown meets Banachek, and that ought to be taken as a compliment.

Without giving any of their magic tricks or illusions away, the audience participation parts of the show are impressive, and a great deal of fun, and they will blow the skeptics away and leave them wondering: “How did they do that?” and rightfully so.

“Stalker” was directed by Edward Af Sillén, with lighting design by Jamie Roderick, and sound design by Drew Levy; moreover, the music that is played during the show is stirring and it captures the mood and essence of each act.

The Verdict

Overall, “Stalker” is a mesmerizing show that is innovative, artistic and creative. Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung will sustain the audience’s attention for its entire duration; their presentation skills are top-notch.

“Stalker” is engaging and authentic, and most importantly, it is ideal for the whole family. Magic is all about being moved on an emotional level, and Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung did that today.

This magic show will end of September 1st, 2024, so fans of magic and mentalism, ought to catch it while they can. They will not be disappointed. “Stalker” garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Bravo.

To learn more about Peter Brynolf and Jonas Ljung, check out their official website, and follow them on Instagram.

For more information on the show “Stalker,” visit its official homepage, and follow the show on Instagram.