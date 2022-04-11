Review: PAW Patrol Live ‘The Great Pirate Adventure’ at the Hulu Theater

Paw Patrol Live! 'The Great Pirate Adventure.' Photo Credit: Spin Master Entertainment

On April 10, this journalist was afforded the privilege to see PAW Patrol Live “The Great Pirate Adventure” at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, and it was a remarkable production

It is an action-packed, upbeat, and high-adrenaline music-filled production. The PAW Patrol is back and on a roll in person and LIVE on stage! Ryder and the pups have been working hard to get back on the road and they are ready to roll to New York City.

In this production, the heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nickelodeon, embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure.

In PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, and Zuma save Cap’n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure.

Things get ruff when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who’s all ears…Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem-solving and teaThe production began with the characters celebrating “Pirate Day,” with Ryder and Mayor Goodway and the team of pups (Marshall, Chase, Tracker, Rocky, Zuma, Skye, and Rubble), who had to find the treasure.

Of course, there was the villain Mayor Humdinger, the ever-competitive mayor of the neighboring town of Foggy Bottom, who wanted to find the treasure first and keep it for himself.

It was great seeing the pups dig through boulders, as their New York audience sang along with them, thus making them a part of their Pirate Day adventure.

From an educational standpoint, this PAW Patrol Live! the show was an engaging way to teach children such compound words as “horse-shoe hill,” “sword-fish beach,” and “rain-bow tree,” for each of the three hidden landmarks on the map. They also had the children in the audience singing along with them, thus building their phonemic awareness.

The Verdict

Overall, PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” was an incredible production at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. There was something in it for everybody, especially children, toddlers, and their families.

It was heartwarming, engaging, and truly entertaining. Seeing the smiles on the children’s faces throughout the production was absolutely priceless. PAW Patrol Live! at the Hulu Theater earned an A rating.