Review: Pauletta Washington and Kate Burton take on ‘Pen Pals’ in Off-Broadway play

Kate Burton and Pauletta Washington in 'Pen Pals.' Photo Credit: Russ Rowland.

Veteran actresses Pauletta Washington (“Philadelphia”) and Kate Burton (“Scandal” and “Grey’s Anatomy” star as “Pen Pals” in the new Off-Broadway show, which was written by Michael Griffo.

The play is being performed at Theatre at St. Clement’s in Manhattan, and their run will wrap on Sunday, February 2nd.

“Pen Pals” was directed by SuzAnne Barabas, and it tells the story of two women that have been pen pals over a five-decade span.

The play has a rotating cast of acclaimed actresses taking on the roles of Bernie and Mags. Prior actresses that have taken these roles include Nancy McKeon (“The Facts of Life”) and Johanna Day, Nia Vardalos (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”) and Gail Winar, Catherine Curtain (“Orange is the New Black”) and Sharon Lawrence (“NYPD Blue”), as well as Ellen McLaughlin and Mary Beth Peil (“Dawson’s Creek”).

In “Pen Pals,” Bernie (Pauletta Washington) and Mags (Kate Burton) live in two different countries (United States and England respectively), they haven’t met in person, but they are best friends through their intimate letters to one another.

Ever since their teens, they’ve shared every part of their lives together, which include their innermost secrets (first crushes, relationships, and the drama that came in their personal lives, and even medical scares).

The Verdict

Overall, Pauletta Washington and Kate Burton were sensational in the Off-Broadway play “Pen Pals.”

Pauletta was sassy and magnetic as Bernie in a distinct interpretation that we hadn’t seen previously by any of the other ladies that took on that role.

Aside from being known as two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington’s wife, Pauletta was able to hold her own, and she nailed Bernie.

Kate Burton was remarkable as Mags too. With Burton, viewers could recall Patricia Clarkson meets Dame Imelda Staunton, and that ought to be taken as a compliment; moreover, Burton was able to tweak a few details about her character, and make it more personal to her, and it worked.

Washington and Burton’s acting performances in “Pen Pals” garnered 4.5 out of 5 stars. They had the New York audience in the palm of their hands.

For more information on the Off-Broadway show “Pen Pals,” visit its official website.