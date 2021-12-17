Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Paul Greene charms on ‘Long Way Home’ album

Hallmark actor and musician Paul Greene released his new country album “Long Way Home.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Paul Greene
Paul Greene releases 'Long Way Home' album. Photo Courtesy of Paul Greene
Paul Greene releases 'Long Way Home' album. Photo Courtesy of Paul Greene

Hallmark actor and musician Paul Greene released his new country album “Long Way Home.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

It opens with the refreshing title track “Long Way Home,” which instantly lures listeners in, and it continues with the stirring “Open My Heart” and the upbeat and joyous “Feel Good.”

“Best Friend” is warm and relatable, and equally noteworthy are “Best Day Ever” and the rocking “Blink of an Eye.”

After “Waves of Time,” it closes with the nostalgic and bittersweet “Home” and on a fitting note with “Grace,” as well as an impressive acoustic cover of “Blink of an Eye,” which gives it a raw, stripped-down feel.

The Verdict

Overall, Paul Greene delivers on his latest studio offering “Long Way Home,” which is warm and compelling. Each song on this musical effort has its own identity, and they all belong on a motion picture soundtrack (such as “Crazy Heart”). Grab a bottle of wine and let Greene lure you in.

Greene allows his rich, resonant voice to shine on this collection. “Long Way Home” garners an A rating. Well done.

To learn more about Paul Greene and his new music, visit his LinkTree page.

In this article:Actor, Country, hallmark, Long Way Home, Musician, Paul Greene
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

World

Record 488 journalists imprisoned, 46 killed in 2021: RSF

The number has risen by some 20 percent over the past year largely to crackdowns on the media in Myanmar, Belarus and Hong Kong.

18 hours ago

Tech & Science

NWS calls Wednesday a ‘historical weather day’ as numerous records are broken

High winds threw dumped roof tops and other debris onto roads. Source - Johnston Police Department - Iowa.The United States on Wednesday registered the...

18 hours ago

Business

Close to 50 percent of U.S. oil pipelines sit empty

Half of all crude oil pipelines across the United States are not being utilized amid lower fossil fuel production.

10 hours ago

Tech & Science

New Study: Omicron multiplies 70 times faster in the human bronchus

This transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are...

22 hours ago