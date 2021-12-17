Review: Paul Greene charms on ‘Long Way Home’ album

Paul Greene releases 'Long Way Home' album. Photo Courtesy of Paul Greene

Hallmark actor and musician Paul Greene released his new country album “Long Way Home.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

It opens with the refreshing title track “Long Way Home,” which instantly lures listeners in, and it continues with the stirring “Open My Heart” and the upbeat and joyous “Feel Good.”

“Best Friend” is warm and relatable, and equally noteworthy are “Best Day Ever” and the rocking “Blink of an Eye.”

After “Waves of Time,” it closes with the nostalgic and bittersweet “Home” and on a fitting note with “Grace,” as well as an impressive acoustic cover of “Blink of an Eye,” which gives it a raw, stripped-down feel.

The Verdict

Overall, Paul Greene delivers on his latest studio offering “Long Way Home,” which is warm and compelling. Each song on this musical effort has its own identity, and they all belong on a motion picture soundtrack (such as “Crazy Heart”). Grab a bottle of wine and let Greene lure you in.

Greene allows his rich, resonant voice to shine on this collection. “Long Way Home” garners an A rating. Well done.

To learn more about Paul Greene and his new music, visit his LinkTree page.