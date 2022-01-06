Connect with us

Review: Parker McCollum stays true to his roots on ‘Gold Chain Cowboy’ album

Published

Parker McCollum. Photo Credit: Tyler Conrad
A country musician and multi-instrumentalist, McCollum released this album via MCA Nashville. Each of the 10 songs that he wrote for this musical effort is distinct, where they all have their own identities.

“Gold Chain Cowboy” was produced by Jon Randall, and it picks up where his “Hollywood Gold” EP left off.

The album opens with the upbeat “Wait Outside,” and it is followed by “Dallas,” his soaring collaboration with Danielle Bradbery, and his refreshing radio single “To Be Loved By You.”

Equally fun is the neotraditional-sounding “Drinkin’,” “Heart Like Me,” and the uptempo and catchy “Falling Apart,” which is one of this journalist’s all-time favorite Parker McCollum songs.

After the soothing acoustic tune “Rest of My Life,” it closes with his chart-topping single “Pretty Heart” and with the nonchalant and sassy “Never Loved You At All.”

A native of Texas, McCollum was the sole writer of “Rest of My Life” and he shares songwriting credits with Jon Randall, Wade Bowen, Randy Rogers, Randy Montana, Rhett Akins, Miranda Lambert, and Songwriters Hall of Famer Tony Lane.

“Gold Chain Cowboy” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, Parker McCollum delivers on his compelling “Gold Chain Cowboy” album. He is the real deal in the country music genre, and he deserves to be the next big male country superstar. There is a rawness and honesty to McCollum’s music. This album will resonate well with both fans of neotraditional and modern country. “Gold Chain Cowboy” garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Well done.

To learn more about country artist Parker McCollum and his music, visit his official homepage, and follow him on Facebook and Instagram.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos recently chatted with Parker McCollum in December of 2021.

