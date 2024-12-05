Review: Oscar winner Diane Keaton releases her first holiday single

Connect with us

Academy Award winner Diane Keaton released her first holiday single “First Christmas.”
Academy Award winner Diane Keaton (“Annie Hall”) released her first holiday single “First Christmas.”

It was produced by Grammy winner Jonas Myrin, and it features a stunning orchestral arrangement performed by the Stockholm Symphony.

The lyrics are pure poetry, rich in imagery, and it has a retro, nostalgic vibe to it, where the listener can recall Karen Carpenter.

Keaton is expressive, timeless, and proves that she one true song stylist, and she allows her resonant and harking voice to shine.

The song itself is heartfelt, warm and sentimental, and it will move audiences on an emotional and spiritual level.

“First Christmas” was co-written by Songwriters Hall of Famer Carole Bayer Sager and Myrin, who also elegantly plays the piano.

This collaboration between Keaton, Myrin and Bayer Sager is a match made in musical heaven; moreover, this song is a substantial indication that Keaton’s talent is limitless.

This tune encompasses the hope, faith, and peace of the holiday season, thus offering comfort and positivity as it reminds us of the core of the holidays (compassion, empathy, and love).

“First Christmas” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It ought to be enjoyed for its beauty, rawness, and simplicity. It garners two thumbs up. Well done.

