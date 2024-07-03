Connect with us

Review: Oscar nominee June Squibb is ‘Thelma’ in new action comedy film

Markos Papadatos

Published

Academy Award nominee June Squibb (“Nebraska”) stars in the new action comedy film “Thelma.”

It was written and directed by Josh Margolin, who is making his directorial feature debut. Squibb stars as a feisty 93-year-old grandmother who get scammed on the phone by somebody who is pretending to be her grandson Daniel (played by Fred Hechinger) in prison, and asking for $10,000 to bail him out.

Thelma takes matters into her own hands so she goes on a precarious quest across Los Angeles with the help of an aging friend named Ben (played by the late Richard Roundtree) and his motorized scooter, in an effort to get back what was rightfully hers.

Squibb’s affecting rapport with Richard Roundtree allows for more resonance. Parker Posey, Clark Gregg, and Malcolm McDowell also star in this movie.

The Verdict

Overall, it is great to see 94-year-old June Squibb shine in her first-ever lead role in “Thelma.” In this role, Squibb is witty, sentimental, sassy (where the viewer can recall Emmy winner Patrika Darbo), vivacious, upbeat and bold.

If that weren’t enough, Squibb does some of her own stunts. The audience ought to hold on tight because this will be one wild, bumpy ride.

Squibb steals every scene she is in, she is relentless as Thelma in her mission, and a triumph to watch.

“Thelma” is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners an A rating.

In other June Squibb news, she will be starring in the upcoming film “Lost & Found in Cleveland,” directed by Keith Gerchak and Marisa Guterman, opposite Emmy nominee Stacy Keach.

Read More: Interview with June Squibb

