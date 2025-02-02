Review: Oscar nominee Amy Irving releases title track song ‘Always Will Be’ with Amy Helm

Connect with us

Oscar-nominated actress and singer Amy Irving (“Yentl”) just released the title track of her forthcoming album “Always Will Be.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Amy Irving
Amy Irving. Photo Credit: Gabriel Barreto.
Amy Irving. Photo Credit: Gabriel Barreto.

In addition, she will be releasing her sophomore studio album “Always Will Be” on April 25th via Queen Of The Castle Records/Missing Piece Records.

This collection fuses the worlds of music and theatre in an effort to craft a very personal autobiography in song as she reflects on key moments from her respected career in the entertainment business.

The album will be comprised of 10 songs from her longtime friend Willie Nelson’s timeless musical catalog. The record will feature collaborations with such special guest artists as Willie Nelson himself, Amy Held, Louis Cato, Steve Earle, Chris Pierce, and Lizzie No.

Irving just released the title track “Always Will Be,” where she is joined by Amy Helm, which is a moving ode to her late best friend Judy Nelson. It features guest vocals from Helm, as well as a voicemail from Judy Nelson, which is an added treat, and it adds to its authenticity and rawness.

“Always Will Be,” featuring Amy Helm, is available on digital service providers by clicking here. The song garners two thumbs up.

If this is any indication of how the new 10-track album is going to sound like, then her fans and listeners are in for a real musical experience.

In an effort to promote this new album, Irving has also announced album release shows at New York’s City Winery on May 4th and Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, New York, on May 31.

The new album is available for pre-order on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Academy Award nominee Amy Irving and her new music, follow her on Instagram, and check out her Facebook page.

