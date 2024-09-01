Review: ‘Omnivore’ shows how the future of rice production grows alarming each day

A dish made with rice in 'Omnivore.' Photo Courtesy of Apple TV+.

“Omnivore” is a food docuseries on Apple TV+, which is narrated by chef René Redzepi, who is the co-owner of Noma.

This docuseries was created by Redzepi and Matt Goulding (who wrote the docuseries). The sixth episode in this series is on “Rice.”

For millennia, rice has fueled humanity. But as global demand skyrockets, the future of rice production grows more dire by the day.

Redzepi reminds us that our food is the weather, where every bite is a mix of both light and shadows. Rice is the ultimate paradigm of the globe’s ever-changing climate (and that is displayed in each grain).

It was directed by Academy Award nominee Rintu Thomas (who directed “Writing With Fire,” India’s first-ever documentary feature to be nominated for an Oscar).

These days, half of our planet would not be able to survive without it; moreover, rice is much more than fuel, it is a reflection of our culture, and it fosters our traditions.

Redzepi shared how monsoons are responsible for most of the world’s rice. He acknowledged that climate change has impacted the production cycle of rice… and how that affects all of us, including farmers, cooks, and consumers.

Many farmers have suffered damages and losses due to climate change.

Redzepi also made this episode personal to him, and revealed that “rice is the strongest memory of food that he has,” and rightfully so.

Without giving anything more away, this episode needs to be experienced by all.

Overall, this was a beautiful episode on “Rice,” which was simultaneously informative, moving, and featuring visually striking cinematography.

“Omnivore” is available to stream on Apple TV+ by clicking here.