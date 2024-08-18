Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: ‘Omnivore’ showcases bananas as ingredients to cook with

René Redzepi is a chef and co-owner of Noma, who narrates the new food docuseries “Omnivore” on Apple TV+.
Markos Papadatos

Published

A banana farmer in 'Omnivore'
A banana farmer in 'Omnivore.' Photo Courtesy of Apple TV+.
A banana farmer in 'Omnivore.' Photo Courtesy of Apple TV+.

René Redzepi is a chef and co-owner of Noma, who narrates the new food docuseries “Omnivore” on Apple TV+.

Redzepi co-created “Omnivore” with Matt Goulding (who wrote the series).

In the fourth episode, which was directed by David Charles Rodrigues, they shift their focus to the fruit banana.

Redzepi reveals that there are over 1,500 varieties of bananas across the globe, yet most of us eat only one. How did this happen? What do we lose when a single banana wins out?

“Bananas are thought to be one of the world’s first domesticated fruits,” he revealed, prior to noting that they date back to 500 B.C.

Redzepi added that bananas have been affectionately known as the “fruit of the wise men” by the Hindus.

Today, India grows one fourth of the world’s bananas, where it is an essential ingredients in their everyday lives, and a staple for most meals.

Bananas come in many different tastes such as acidic, sweet or savory.

Redzepi underscored the need to combine the best practices of the banana industry with the best efforts of diversity, in an effort to be a brighter and more diverse future for the world’s most popular fruit.

The cinematography in this episode, just like every other episode in the series thus far, is visually striking.

The episode on bananas is food for thought, literally… and it will certainly spark conversations among viewers.

“Omnivore” is available for streaming on Apple TV+ by clicking here.

In this article:apple tv+, Bananas, Chef, co-owner, Docuseries, Food, matt goulding, noma, omnivore, René Redzepi
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Life

Social care: Just how bad is current British provision?

People in care homes are actually three times more likely to fall than those who are living at home.

4 hours ago
The Locarno Film Festival has been running since 1946 The Locarno Film Festival has been running since 1946

Entertainment

Teen flick wins top prize at Locarno Film Festival

The debut feature-length movie by Saule Bliuvaite saw off competition from 16 other films to win the Golden Leopard at the Swiss festival.

5 hours ago
Seen here in 1968 with German actress Romy Schneider, Alain Delon divided opinion until the end Seen here in 1968 with German actress Romy Schneider, Alain Delon divided opinion until the end

Entertainment

Alain Delon, France’s flawed screen god has died Sunday aged 88

Actor Alain Delon -- who has died Sunday aged 88 -- was France's greatest screen seducer.

4 hours ago

Tech & Science

Computed: The costliest cyberattacks since 2020

Business Email Compromise(BEC) is at the top of the table. This is the cyberattack with the highest financial impact.

18 hours ago