Review: ‘Omnivore’ showcases bananas as ingredients to cook with

A banana farmer in 'Omnivore.' Photo Courtesy of Apple TV+.

René Redzepi is a chef and co-owner of Noma, who narrates the new food docuseries “Omnivore” on Apple TV+.

Redzepi co-created “Omnivore” with Matt Goulding (who wrote the series).

In the fourth episode, which was directed by David Charles Rodrigues, they shift their focus to the fruit banana.

Redzepi reveals that there are over 1,500 varieties of bananas across the globe, yet most of us eat only one. How did this happen? What do we lose when a single banana wins out?

“Bananas are thought to be one of the world’s first domesticated fruits,” he revealed, prior to noting that they date back to 500 B.C.

Redzepi added that bananas have been affectionately known as the “fruit of the wise men” by the Hindus.

Today, India grows one fourth of the world’s bananas, where it is an essential ingredients in their everyday lives, and a staple for most meals.

Bananas come in many different tastes such as acidic, sweet or savory.

Redzepi underscored the need to combine the best practices of the banana industry with the best efforts of diversity, in an effort to be a brighter and more diverse future for the world’s most popular fruit.

The cinematography in this episode, just like every other episode in the series thus far, is visually striking.

The episode on bananas is food for thought, literally… and it will certainly spark conversations among viewers.

“Omnivore” is available for streaming on Apple TV+ by clicking here.