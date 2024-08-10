Connect with us

Review: ‘Omnivore’ on Apple TV+ reminds us that salt shapes everything around us

Markos Papadatos

Published

René Redzepi cooking with salt in 'Omnivore'
The third episode of the food docuseries “Omnivore” on Apple TV+ pertains to “Salt,” and it reminds us that salt shapes everything around us.

Chef René Redzepi, the co-owner of the world-renowned restaurant Noma, narrates the new food docuseries on Apple TV+. Redzepi created “Omnivore” with Matt Goulding (who wrote the series).

“Life as we know it begins with salt,” Redzepi said, and instantly lures viewers in this episode. Salt has been around for 4.5 billion years, and it has spread across our planet. For thousands of years, humans have done some extraordinary things to harvest salt.

“Salt is more than biology and it’s more than necessity,” he said. “When you dig deeper, you will find that the history of salt is the history of us.”

From the food in our bellies to the sweat on our skin to the cities we inhabit, salt has shaped and molded everything around us. Not only does it season our oceans, but our food and our lives as well.

As always, it is nice to see how Redzepi ties in this vital ingredient to his own kitchen, cuisine, and restaurant. “When I started exploring and traveling the world, I realized there’s more to salt than just salt,” he observed.

The “Omnivore” episode on “Salt,” directed by Drea Cooper, has been the most compelling one thus far.

Most importantly, Redzepi reminds us that “food is never just food; it’s a mirror, a microscope, a road map, and the story of us.”

“Omnivore” is available for streaming on Apple TV+ by clicking here.

In this article:apple tv+, Chef, Docuseries, Food, matt goulding, noma, omnivore, Rene Redzepi, restaurant, Salt
Markos Papadatos
Written By

