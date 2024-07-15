Review: ‘Omnivore’ is a new food docuseries on Apple TV+

Chef René Redzepi in 'Omnivore' series. Photo Courtesy of Apple TV+.

“Omnivore” is a new food docuseries on Apple TV+, which will premiere globally on July 19.

It follows internationally-recognized chef René Redzepi of the famous three Michelin star restaurant, Noma, which has been voted as the “Best Restaurant in the World” five times (2010, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2021), as he takes audiences on a journey through the delicate balance of our global food web.

This international docuseries, narrated by René Redzepi, explores the ingredients that built societies, shaped our beliefs, and forever altered the human story.

It is different from other typical food shows since it explains the history of how these ingredients have been cultivated over time in various corners of planet Earth, how they’re affected by climate change or regional, cultural, and political shifts.

Also, it displays how specific forms of conservation can save our food supply as it highlights the sacrifices and legacies of local farmers, and that the food decisions we make moving forward can help shape the world we live in today.

Redzepi acknowledges that “food is never just food.” He described it as a “fundamental thread that defines us, connects us, and shapes our world,” and rightfully so.

The Danish chef is a firm believer that “cooking is what makes us human,” where behind every bite there is always something bigger at work.

From salt flats in Peru to coffee forests in Rwanda to wild tuna off the coast of Spain, each episode of “Omnivore” celebrates the way we grow, transform, and consume the world’s best resources – the ones we eat – as we follow salt, rice, banana, pig, chili, coffee, tuna, and corn around the globe.

It deserves to be enjoyed for its honesty, beauty, and simplicity. It is a celebration of ingredients and food because these things bind us (as oppose to dividing us in this adverse world that we are living int today.

Redzepi’s world-class restaurant Noma will move to a new location later in this year. With “Omnivore,” Redzepi is stepping forward not only as a chef and restaurant owner but as a conservation advocate as well.

Once it is over, it will leave viewers yearning to see and learn more about food, sustainability, and conservation.

The Verdict

Overall, “Omnivore” is a compelling docuseries that offers a culture-first approach on the food supply, and it has elements of “Kiss the Ground” and “Common Ground,” both of which were directed by Josh and Rebecca Tickell, meets the atmospherics of “Seven Worlds, One Planet” and “Planet Earth.”

It is educational, refreshing, and it sheds light on such topics as climate change, organic food, sustainability, and regenerative agriculture. The cinematography of this docuseries is visually striking.

“Omnivore” will certainly spark conversations among viewers, and it will stay with them long after the ending credits are over. Prepare to be blown away, in the most informative way possible. This docuseries by René Redzepi is Emmy-worthy, and it garners an A rating. Well done.

“Omnivore” will be available to stream this Friday (July 19) on Apple TV+, by clicking here.