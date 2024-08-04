Connect with us

Review: ‘Omnivore’ explores the tumultuous story of bluefish tuna

Chef René Redzepi, the co-owner of Noma, narrates the new food docuseries on Apple TV+.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Bluefin Tuna fishermen in Barbate, Spain, featured in 'Omnivore'
Bluefin Tuna fishermen in Barbate, Spain, featured in 'Omnivore.' Photo Courtesy of Apple TV+.
Bluefin Tuna fishermen in Barbate, Spain, featured in 'Omnivore.' Photo Courtesy of Apple TV+.

Chef René Redzepi, the co-owner of Noma, narrates the new food docuseries on Apple TV+.

“Omnivore” was created by Redzepi and Matt Goulding (who wrote the series).

In the second episode of “Omnivore,” the focus is bluefish tuna. Redzepi describes the Atlantic bluefish tuna as one of “nature’s most brilliant predators,” and rightfully so.

The first episode of “Omnivore” explored “Chile” and how it has become a part of our identity.

From a trash fish to a luxury ingredient to nearly being eaten out of existence, bluefin tuna is one of the food world’s most tumultuous, impossible stories.

Redzepi reveals a surprising twist in the tuna story, which has come about over the last 50 years. The journey of acquiring tuna first starts as a confrontation between the fishermen and the ocean.

The “Almadraba” is an elaborate and ancient technique that has been utilized for trapping and catching Atlantic bluefish tuna. 

This episode, directed by Mateo Willis, shows us how tuna has become a sought-after luxury, and it takes viewers on a journey to Barbate, Spain; moreover, the underwater cinematography is visually stunning.

Redzepi reminds us that our food choices are some of the most direct ways where we can help mold the kind of world we want to live in.

Without giving anything more away, the second episode on “Tuna” is worth more than a passing glance. It is definitely a keeper, especially for fans of seafood and those that enjoy tuna, and want to learn more about the history of it and its significance.

“Omnivore” is available for streaming on Apple TV+ by clicking here.

