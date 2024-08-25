Review: ‘Omnivore’ explores pigs, and how they feed us more than any other animal in the globe

Connect with us

“Omnivore” is an informative food docuseries on Apple TV+, which is narrated by chef René Redzepi, who is also the co-owner of Noma.
A dish made with pork featured in 'Omnivore'
This series was created by Redzepi and Matt Goulding (who wrote the docuseries).

The fifth episode in the series titled “Pig” was directed by Spanish film director Isabel Coixet.

Redzepi noted that pigs used to be “wild animals” and now they are “human creations.”

While pigs may not give us milk, fur, or rides across town, they are known for being eaten by humans. “Pigs feed us more than any other animal on the planet,” Redzepi revealed.

Redzepi added that pigs can be cooked smoked, salted, simmered, or seared, and they transform in many different expressions of who we are.

The quaint Spanish village of La Alberca (in western Spain) celebrates pig unlike anywhere else in the world. He also shared the story of a pig named “Anton,” which is a local hero (known as the pig of San Anton).

This chapter titled “Pig” ponders the following question: What can a pig’s remarkable story reveal about us and the animals that we eat? (It will certainly spark conversations among viewers following the conclusion of this episode).

It is neat to watch how this Spanish village celebrates their different culinary traditions and “Anton” the pig.

This marks the sole episode in the food docuseries thus far, where Rene Redzepi does not appear at all (in person); his voice is only heard in the narration.

“Omnivore” is available to stream on Apple TV+ by clicking here.

