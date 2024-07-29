Review: ‘Omnivore’ explores how ‘Chile’ has become a part of our identity

Peppers featured in 'Omnivore.' Photo Courtesy of Apple TV+.

“Omnivore” is a new food docuseries on Apple TV+, which is narrated by chef René Redzepi, the co-owner of Noma.

This series was created by Redzepi and Matt Goulding (who wrote the docuseries).

“We are what we eat,” Redzepi states in the opening. “This is the oldest and truest recipe I know of.”

Redzepi is a firm believer that ingredients do more than just feed us… they unite, define, and bind us. “These ingredients unlock hidden truths of who we are and where we are going,” he said.

In the first episode of the series, they explore “Chile,” which was directed by Drea Cooper.

In a spice-fueled romp up the Scoville Scale, from mild paprika to the mind-blowing ghost pepper, they examine how the ingredient “Chile” has become an inexorable part of our identity; moreover, it is an ingredient that brings people together from different cultures worldwide.

From a young age, growing up in Macedonia, Redzepi expressed that he was fascinated by “Chile,” and especially how something so small can be that powerful.

Bhut Orange Copenhagen (BOC) peppers are a variety of the chili pepper from Denmark, and it’s considered one of the globe’s hottest chilies. These are an orange variant of the Bhut Jolokia pepper.

It is neat how he brings this ingredient back to Noma, his internationally-recognized restaurant in Copenhagen, which has been named the “World’s Best Restaurant” on five nonconsecutive years (2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2021), and to see how they use it in their cooking, and the impact that it has on their patrons.

Without giving too much away, the episode on “Chile” is worth checking out. It garners two thumbs up.

The “Omnivore” episode of “Chile” is available on Apple TV+ by clicking here.