Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Olivia Renteria and Emma Olson perform at Joanne Trattoria in New York

On July 26, singer Olivia Renteria (“Mean Girls” on Broadway) and magician Emma Olson (“Penn & Teller: Fool Us”) performed at Joanna Trattoria in New York City.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Singer Olivia Renteria at Joanne Trattoria
Singer Olivia Renteria at Joanne Trattoria. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.
Singer Olivia Renteria at Joanne Trattoria. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

On July 26, singer Olivia Renteria (“Mean Girls” on Broadway) and magician Emma Olson (“Penn & Teller: Fool Us”) performed at Joanna Trattoria in New York City.

Olivia Renteria

Renteria kicked off her set with a soaring rendition of Amy Winehouse’s “Valerie.” She introduced herself to the audience at Joanne Trattoria, and asked how every was doing.

The songstress noted that it’s a “fun crowd” and she subsequently gave a history on Cabaret.

“Cabaret originated in France in the 1880s as a small club show,” Renteria explained, and immediately broke into the harking ballad “Crazy” by Patsy Cline.

Renteria stated that “Luck Be a Lady” was a song written by Frank Loesser back in 1950, and it was first performed by Robert Alda. It was made famous by Frank Sinatra and featured in the musical “Guys and Dolls.” Renteria delivered her own distinct upbeat version of the classic tune.

“Thank you, guys,” Renteria reiterated. “What a lovely crowd,” she exclaimed.

Renteria tipped her hat to both Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong with the jazz standard “It Don’t Mean a Thing,” and continued with “Fly Me to the Moon (In Other Words).” She maintained solid control over her voice throughout her musical sets.

For musical theatre fans, she threw in Karen’s song “Sexy” from the Broadway musical “Mean Girls,” and showcased her deep, blues-soaked vocals on Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey.”

She also performed “Popular” from “Wicked” in honor of the “good witch” Glinda (who is known for being played by Kristin Chenoweth). “What a fun day this was,” Renteria exclaimed. “You guys are amazing.”

Renteria concluded her set on a fitting note with Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York,” where she displayed her incredible vocal range towards the end. “Thank you so much for spending the night with us,” she said, effusively.

To learn more about Olivia Renteria, follow her on Instagram.

Magician Emma Olson
Magician Emma Olson at Joanne Trattoria. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Magician Emma Olson

Magician Emma Olson took the Joanne Trattoria stage and showcased her prowess in close-up magic. She is known for appearing on the reality magic competition “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.”

Olson entertained the Upper West Side audience with her tricks that involved card decks, coins, dollar bills, balloons, and a Rubik’s Cube.

One of the most impressive moments was when she performed mentalism with the audience members, thus being able to read their minds.

Magic is all about being able to move people on an emotional and spiritual level, and Olson did that tonight at Joanne Trattoria. It is evident that her future in the contemporary magic scene should be bright and promising.

Her magic show over the course of the evening was entertaining, engaging, and a great deal of fun to the point where she even made the skeptics question: “how did she do it?” as they were left in disbelief by her raw and natural talent.

Emma Olson’s set at Joanne Trattoria garnered two giant thumbs up; moreover, the restaurant was the quintessential setting for an intimate show of this caliber. Well done.

To learn more about magician Emma Olson, follow her on Instagram.

In this article:Amy winehouse, emma olson, Frank sinatra, Joanne, Magician, Mean girls, New York, olivia renteria, Singer, trattoria, upper west side
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

World

Q&A: USA @250 & why historical tourism is expected to increase

Recently, interest in destinations where visitors can immerse themselves in history has been skyrocketing.

16 hours ago
Residents watch as supporters of India's opposition coalition stage a campaign rally in Tamil Nadu state's Madurai Residents watch as supporters of India's opposition coalition stage a campaign rally in Tamil Nadu state's Madurai

Business

India sees large shift in life expectancy inequalities

The study also indicated larger losses among females compared to males among almost all Indian social groups and classes.

21 hours ago
Media reported rumours that Franco-Malian singer Aya Nakamura would sing an Edith Piaf song Media reported rumours that Franco-Malian singer Aya Nakamura would sing an Edith Piaf song

Entertainment

Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Aya Nakamura: set for Olympics opening ceremony?

World-famous stars are in line to perform at Friday's opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, which will take place along the Seine river.

21 hours ago
A computer-generated image of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics on the river Seine A computer-generated image of the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics on the river Seine

Sports

Locked-down Paris nervously awaits Olympics opening ceremony

After years of planning, the Olympic spotlight is set to finally fall on the French capital on Friday evening at 7:30 pm (1730 GMT).

13 hours ago