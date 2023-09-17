Review: ‘Not the Same Clarence’ is a short film that raises awareness on Alzheimer’s

Greg Naughton and James Naughton in 'Not the Same Clarence.' Photo Credit: Lisa DeTullio Russell

“Not the Same Clarence” is a narrative short film that was written and directed by Brian Russell and Samuel B. Russell, which raises awareness on Alzheimer’s disease.

The movie stars James Naughton in the title role of Clarence while Greg Naughton plays Gideon. David A. Gregory (“One Life to Live”) portrays the younger version of Clarence, Delissa Reynolds plays Maria, and Sam Duncan plays Young Gideon.

The synopsis is: a man named Gideon must come to terms with his father’s Alzheimer’s disease, which is a true defining moment for the family.

It was expertly shot, and the past and present flashbacks back and forth kept the audience engaged (and made them feel as if they were a part of the story). It is rich in symbolism and motifs, if one really pays close attention to.

James Naughton and Greg Naughton deliver moving and tender performances in the lead roles as Clarence and Gideon respectively. Their affecting rapport allows for more resonance, and they are able to touch viewers on an emotional level.

Anybody who has ever been affected by Alzheimer’s in any capacity (indirectly or directly) is bound to find this short narrative relevant, honest, and relatable.

The film lives up to its tagline where “nobody wants to spend their last inning on the bench.”

Watching James Naughton embody his deteriorating character in a controlled fashion was quite impressive; moreover, his acting is equal in excellence and conviction to Max Gail’s performance of the ailing father with Alzheimer’s in “General Hospital.”

“Not the Same Clarence” tugs at the heartstrings, and garners two big thumbs up. It sheds light on Alzheimer’s in a raw and compelling manner.