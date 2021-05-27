Connect with us

Review: Nomra & EKE’s ‘Born Wild’ gets a Vil edit

Published

Vil
DJ and producer Vil. Photo Courtesy of Vil.
DJ and producer Vil. Photo Courtesy of Vil.

Nomra & EKE’s “Born Wild” gets a stunning edit by Vil. Digital Journal has the scoop.

“Born Wild” is already soaring and liberating but this edit by Vil helps elevate the tune to a higher level. The edit earns two thumbs up. It is vivacious and enthralling. Well done.

“Since I listened to Nomra’s music, I started to love more and more his style,” Vil remarked. “I found this release some days ago and decided to make this little Drum n Bass version of it. I hope you dig it as much as I do,” he added.

His “Cirz” single earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.

For more information on DJ and producer Vil and his music, check out his SoundCloud page.

