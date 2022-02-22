Review: Nikolas visits Spencer at Spring Ridge on ‘General Hospital,’ things get heated

Marcus Coloma and Nikolas Alexander Chavez on 'General Hospital.' Photo Courtesy of ABC

On February 21, Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) visited his son Spencer (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) at Spring Ridge prison on the ABC daytime drama “General Hospital.”

Father and son have a long-overdue detente, but things get heated once again. Digital Journal has the recap.

“Your visit wasn’t in my daily horoscope,” Spencer told his father as he walked in. When asked how he was going, Spencer shared that “the food here leaves much to be desired” and the “magazine selection is a tad pedestrian.”

Nikolas fills Spencer in on the Peter August situation. They don’t see eye to eye on uncle Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy), and Spencer tells Nikolas that he would much rather return to his jail cell.

Spencer wants him to tell his wife, Ava (Maura West), to drop the restitution but once he takes Ava’s side over his, Spencer gets furious.

Nikolas wants to do well with both parties, but Spencer does not agree with him. His father wants to teach him accountability. Spencer calls Ava an inappropriate word and Nikolas lashes out at him stating that he has “no right” to call any woman that way.

At that moment, Spencer reminds his father that he had a woman shot, referring to Hayden. As their confrontation grows more intense, the prison guard interferes, and Spencer tells Nikolas that he shouldn’t visit him again in prison.

Overall, Nikolas Alexander Chavez ought to start getting an Emmy reel ready for the following year (2023) since 2022 is already off to a great start with powerhouse performances from Spencer. Kudos to Marcus Coloma as well for being his luminous acting partner.