Review: Nikolas is onto Spencer on ‘General Hospital’

In the “General Hospital” episode that aired on August 11 on ABC, we see that Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) is onto Spencer (Nicholas Alexander Chavez), and he is nearing a discovery about him. Digital Journal has the recap.

Published

Nicholas Alexander Chavez
Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Spencer in 'General Hospital.' Photo Courtesy of ABC
Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Spencer in 'General Hospital.' Photo Courtesy of ABC

Trina arrives at Ava’s gallery, where she is seen talking on the phone with Spencer who tells her that his party in Wyndermere (on Spoon Island) is on. At the same time, Trina opens up to Ava about her latest issues with her mother, Portia (Brook Kerr), but Ava tells her that her mom’s prior affairs should not be of interest to her and Trina needs to understand that.

Laura Collins (Genie Francis) and Dr. Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) arrive at Wyndermere, where they visit Nikolas and Spencer. At that moment, Spencer is seen carrying Nikolas’ bag for him (who is supposed to go on a business trip to Dubai).

Kevin confronts Kevin about the disdain that he has for him (especially due to his affiliation with his vindictive twin brother Ryan Chamberlain) since it is hurting Spencer’s grandmother, Laura, who loves Kevin dearly. Spencer decides to make amends with Kevin and patch things up. When they learn that Nikolas is going to Dubai, they offer to stay over to look after Spencer, but the teenager prefers his solitude.

Nikolas also takes his son’s side and offers him to stay solo at the house while he is away. He subsequently tells him that he is sorry about being suspicious of him. Laura then inquires about why he was suspicious and Nikolas reveals that Spencer received a letter from Ryan Chamberlain, Kevin’s evil twin. Laura is freaked out by it and Kevin wants to get to the bottom of that letter.

If all this news wasn’t enough, Laura tells Nikolas that Ava and Spencer made a truce, which is the reason why Nikolas received an email requesting that he only speaks to Ava’s lawyer.

Later on, Spencer has a neat meeting with Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) at the new Metro Court pool, but she tells him to stop using her as a medium to lure his father away from Ava. Spencer subsequently invites Britt to the huge party that he is throwing at the castle. She also points out to Spencer that he has the words “kick me” written on his back in sunscreen, and he pokes fun at it stating that he thought it read “kiss me.”

The Verdict

Overall, it is great to see actors Marcus Coloma and Nicholas Alexander Chavez developing their father and son bond on the show as Nikolas and Spencer. The same holds true for Genie Francis and Jon Lindstrom and their bond with Chavez as grandmother and step-grandfather, especially in the scenes that aired today. At the same time, Nikolas is wary of Spencer, and rightfully so.

Chavez has been killing the role of Spencer since the moment that he stepped foot in Port Charles. It is evident that fans and viewers can look forward to one memorable party in Wyndermere in the near future.

