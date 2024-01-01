Review: Nightly covers ‘Iris’ by the Goo Goo Dolls

Alternative pop band Nightly. Photo Credit: Zach Pigg

The alternative pop-rock group Nightly has covered “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls.

The band is made up of such band members as Jonathan “Jonny” Capeci on lead vocals, as well as Joey Beretta, and Nicholas “Nick” Sainato. They named the band after a texting abbreviation for “night, love you.”

They released their music video for this song on YouTube two days ago. They are able to dust off the Grammy-nominated original Goo Goo Dolls tune, which was released in 1998, twist it, and make it their own.

It has an atmospheric acoustic vibe to it that is raw, organic, and refreshing. This version ought to be enjoyed for its beauty, purity, and simplicity. Capeci allows his rich, crisp vocals to shine, which are smooth as silk.

Johnny Rzeznik himself would be proud of this rousing and resonant rendition, which is bound to introduce “Iris” to a younger generation of audiences.

Last month, Nightly brought their “Wear Your Heart Out” Tour to Racket NYC for two nights.

Their version of “Iris” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners an A rating.

To learn more about the band Nightly and their music, follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

Read More: Nightly talks about their new music, and the digital age