Review: ‘Night Swim’ drowns in poor choices

A scene from 'Night Swim' courtesy of Universal Pictures

‘Night Swim’ brings the terrors of water to everyone’s backyard when a swimming pool curses a family trying to start anew.

Water is an interesting element as it is at the centre of all life, but can also be unbelievably destructive. Many people have fears related to water, but it’s most often connected to large bodies of water and frequently about the possible presence of fish — Jaws is a common source for these phobias as it gave swimmers reason to believe man-eating sharks could be lurking anywhere below the surface. Thus, swimming pools tend to be a safe haven as it provides a sense of security and familiarity. But the latest Blumhouse horror movie, Night Swim, wants to take away that last refuge.

The Walter family is looking for a fresh start. After years of moving whenever Ray (Wyatt Russell) was traded to a new baseball team, it’s time to put down roots as he recovers from a career-ending diagnosis. While house hunting with his wife, Eve (Kerry Condon), and two kids, Izzy (Amélie Hoeferle) and Elliot (Gavin Warren), they settle upon a large house with a big backyard swimming pool. Ray benefits from the in-home water therapy and the rest of the family enjoys some recreation time. But as Ray experiences a miraculous recovery, everyone else grows fearful of something hiding in the water.

This movie is what one would expect based on the title and premise. Late night dips in the pool are accompanied by eerie visions from beneath the surface that know their names and the games they play. Then there’s the moment that recalls Pennywise the Clown hiding in the sewer grate as someone answers a voice coming from the rectangular skimmer hole in the side of the pool wall. There’s so many moments in which viewers will want to yell at the Walters to stop or get out of the water, making it one of those horror pictures that are frustrating to watch because the characters have no common sense.

One of the film’s more positive elements is the legend attached to the pool’s water as it’s the most plausible part of the narrative. It dates back to before the land was even cultivated and explains the present-day phenomenon. Nonetheless, the actors all play their parts well, portraying a loving family dealing with some significant changes. The siblings have good chemistry, while the parents’ relationship shifts from caring to suspicious as they develop opposing feelings about the pool. Their biggest shortfalls are the poor choices the script demands of their characters.

Director: Bryce McGuire

Starring: Wyatt Russell, Kerry Condon and Amélie Hoeferle