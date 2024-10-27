Review: Nicole Scherzinger and Tom Francis star in ‘Sunset Boulevard’ on Broadway

Nicole Scherzinger in 'Sunset Boulevard' on Broadway. Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Nicole Scherzinger and Tom Francis make their Broadway debut in “Sunset Boulevard,” which is being performed at the St. James Theatre in New York City.

The show is based on the music of veteran composer Andrew Llyod Webber, the lyrics and book of Christopher Hampton and Don Black.

The synopsis is: Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Nicole Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen.

A struggling screenwriter who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and captivating relationship leads to disaster.

Drenched in champagne and cynicism, “Sunset Boulevard” focuses the lens on the ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up.

Nicole Scherzinger is a force of nature who steals every scene she is in, and she is able to maintain solid control over her rich, harking voice, while Tom Francis is exceptional and gifted in his own right as Joe Gillis.

Director Jamie Lloyd should be commended for his vision in bringing this reimagined version of “Sunset Boulevard” to life on the stage, which is modern, vivacious, and refreshing.

Compliments to choreographer Fabian Aloise for his expertly choreographed dance routines.

The giant televised screen served as an additional backdrop in this new musical.

The Verdict

Overall, “Sunset Boulevard” is a riveting and scorching new Broadway production.

Nicole Scherzinger deserves a Tony Award for her sublime acting performance, which runs the gamut. She is able to make this iconic role her own, all while showcasing the humanity of her flawed character. It feels like this is Nicole Scherzinger’s world and we are all living in it.

Scherzinger has the audience at the palm of her hand for the entire duration of the show, and she is bound to leave them breathless. The rest of the ensemble cast of actors are noteworthy as well.

From start to finish, “Sunset Boulevard” is a true work of theatrical art. It garners five out of five stars. Bravo.