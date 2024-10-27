Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Nicole Scherzinger and Tom Francis star in ‘Sunset Boulevard’ on Broadway

Nicole Scherzinger and Tom Francis make their Broadway debut in “Sunset Boulevard,” which is being performed at the St. James Theatre in New York City.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Nicole Scherzinger in 'Sunset Boulevard' on Broadway
Nicole Scherzinger in 'Sunset Boulevard' on Broadway. Photo Credit: Marc Brenner
Nicole Scherzinger in 'Sunset Boulevard' on Broadway. Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Nicole Scherzinger and Tom Francis make their Broadway debut in “Sunset Boulevard,” which is being performed at the St. James Theatre in New York City.

The show is based on the music of veteran composer Andrew Llyod Webber, the lyrics and book of Christopher Hampton and Don Black.

The synopsis is: Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Nicole Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen.

A struggling screenwriter who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and captivating relationship leads to disaster.

Drenched in champagne and cynicism, “Sunset Boulevard” focuses the lens on the ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up.

Nicole Scherzinger is a force of nature who steals every scene she is in, and she is able to maintain solid control over her rich, harking voice, while Tom Francis is exceptional and gifted in his own right as Joe Gillis. 

Director Jamie Lloyd should be commended for his vision in bringing this reimagined version of “Sunset Boulevard” to life on the stage, which is modern, vivacious, and refreshing.

Compliments to choreographer Fabian Aloise for his expertly choreographed dance routines.

The giant televised screen served as an additional backdrop in this new musical.

The Verdict

Overall, “Sunset Boulevard” is a riveting and scorching new Broadway production.

Nicole Scherzinger deserves a Tony Award for her sublime acting performance, which runs the gamut. She is able to make this iconic role her own, all while showcasing the humanity of her flawed character. It feels like this is Nicole Scherzinger’s world and we are all living in it.

Scherzinger has the audience at the palm of her hand for the entire duration of the show, and she is bound to leave them breathless. The rest of the ensemble cast of actors are noteworthy as well.

From start to finish, “Sunset Boulevard” is a true work of theatrical art. It garners five out of five stars. Bravo.

In this article:Andrew Llyod Webber, Broadway, Fabian Aloise, jamie lloyd, Musical, Nicole scherzinger, Production, Show, tom francis
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

New parasite linked to decline of California’s Channel Island fox

The parasite causes intestinal damage and inflammation, as seen in 47 percent of the infected foxes.

19 hours ago
The SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft shortly after splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida The SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft shortly after splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida

World

NASA astronaut released from hospital after return from ISS

The SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft shortly after splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico off Florida - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP NASAA NASA...

20 hours ago

Tech & Science

Grain-sized soft robots controlled by magnetic fields for targeted drug delivery

The new grain-sized robot was designed using smart magnetic composite materials.

19 hours ago
David Del Rio David Del Rio

Entertainment

David Del Rio talks about ‘Matlock’ on CBS, working with Kathy Bates

Actor and filmmaker David Del Rio chatted about "Matlock" on CBS, and working opposite Academy Award winner Kathy Bates.

23 hours ago