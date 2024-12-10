Review: Nick Tilleli, Sam Bloomstone, Jason Salmon and Daniela Mora perform at Joanne Trattoria in New York

Nick Tilleli performing at Joanne Trattoria. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos.

On Monday, December 9th, Cabaret Comedy night took place at Joanne Trattoria in the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

This restaurant is owned by Joe Germanotta, who is the father of global pop music star Lady Gaga.

Sam Bloomstone

This comedy show was produced by Bailey Ekness and Remy Krakauer, and it was hosted by Sam Bloomstone, who interacted with the audience in his set, and he was able to warm up the Joanne Trattoria patio stage for the other comics that followed.

Jason Salmon

Jason Salmon was the second act that performed. He spoke about his look and how it original (being a sixth generation Texan) and he poked fun about the holidays, “The Twelve Days of Christmas” song, his wife’s Italian heritage, and even poverty. His set was funny and relatable.

Daniela Mora

Daniela Mora (known for her work on Tubi’s “Jokes on Us: New Voices in Comedy”) opened up about her going to therapy, her influencer status, love life, Hispanic heritage and family members. She was witty and amusing.

Nick Tilleli

Nick Tilleli was the fourth and final act, and perhaps the one that received the majority of the laughs, and rightfully so. He addressed his engagement status (and being excited for marriage and all that entails), all while his comedian friends are in open relationships. He did acknowledge that relationships are indeed hard and difficult.

Tilleli poked fun about the plethora of technology these days, which will soon allow people to communicate through their dreams.

Tilleli described millennials as the most anxious generation, especially since they all lived through September 11th (which forced everyone to wear “Never Forget” hats for years to come).

Tilleli also stated that “pornography is killing us” and added that “vibrators are not good for women’s bodies.” “This has been uncomfortable,” Tilleli jokingly said, concluding his set.

“Comedy Cabaret at Joanne Trattoria was great… Remy did a great job producing a fun event,” said Yuri, fan and attendee.

The Verdict

Overall, it was an entertaining and fun evening of comedy, as well as a pleasant and ambrosial dining at Joanne Trattoria. All of the four comedians were original and distinct, and they delivered in their own unique ways.

Joanne Trattoria provided a warm, intimate setting for a comedic show of this caliber. Well done.

To learn more about Joanne Trattoria, check out its official website.