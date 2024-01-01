Review: Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys releases ‘Never Break My Heart (Not Again)’

Nick Carter. Photo Credit: Brian Doherty

Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys released his new pop solo single “Never Break My Heart (Not Again).”

Carter is wrapping up the year 2023 with some new music, which his fans have been eager for quite a while. “Never Break M Heart (Not Again)” is mid-tempo, sultry, and extremely radio-friendly.

It has a catchy beat and a vivacious melody to it, which is ideal for dance music, and it will resonate with pop listeners, especially for anybody who is in a mood to listen to an upbeat tune.

Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys. Photo Credit: Lisa Hiser

“Never Break My Heart (Not Again)” was written and produced with Vic “Billboard Killer” Martin and Vinny Venditto. Lyrically, Carter is singing about a failing romance, which is a topic that many are bound to find relatable. It incorporates such musical instruments as piano, strings, and drums.

This single follows the release of his previous solo songs that he released this year, which include “Made For Us,” “Happy Xmas (Cancer’s Over),” “Superman,” and “Hurts to Love You.”

Last month, Carter performed a solo show at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Long Island.

His new single “Never Break My Heart (Not Again)” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners two thumbs up.

To learn more about Nick Carter and his solo music, check out his official website and follow him on Instagram.