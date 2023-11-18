Connect with us

Review: Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys releases ‘Made For Us’ solo single

Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys released his latest solo single “Made For Us.”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Nick Carter
Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys. Photo Credit: Lisa Hiser
Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys. Photo Credit: Lisa Hiser

Nick Carter of the pop group Backstreet Boys released his latest solo single “Made For Us.”

It has a retro ’80s vibe to it coupled with an infectious melody and beat. The music video is reminiscent of a Super Mario Bros. video game meets Dragon Ball Z.

He allows his rich, rumbling voice to shine on this tune, which is smooth as silk. It is sheer ’80s nostalgia, and it is evident that Nick Carter has an old soul.

Carter dedicates “Made For Us” to his dedicated fans. “You’ve blessed my life in ways that I never could have imagined and I love you for that,” he exclaimed.

“Thank you for sharing this journey of music with me. This one was made for us,” Carter added.

This song resonated well with the New York audience when he performed it earlier this week at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts as part of his solo show on Long Island.

“‘Made For Us’ is the perfect love song between the fans and Nick. Seeing him perform it live was incredible. I felt every lyric, and now this song will forever hold a deeper meaning to me and I’m sure to all his fans,” said Valerie Horne, a longtime fan of Nick Carter and Backstreet Boys.

The Verdict

Overall, “Made For Us” is a bop; it is catchy and a great deal of fun. Nick Carter never disappoints with his musical work, whether it is his solo music or his songs with the Backstreet Boys. “Made For Us” is worth checking out, and it garners two thumbs up.

“Made For Us” Is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Nick Carter and his solo music, check out his official website and follow him on Instagram.

Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 19,900 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a seven-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times. To contact Markos, email him at mpapadatos_5 @hotmail.com

