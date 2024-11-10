Review: Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys brings his 2024 ‘Who I Am’ Tour to Mohegan Sun

Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys. Photo Credit: Lisa Hiser

On Saturday, November 9th, Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys brought his 2024 “Who I Am” tour to The Cabaret Theatre at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

“The important thing in life is not victory but combat; it is not to have vanquished but to have fought well,” said French educator and historian Pierre de Coubertin. Nick Carter is such an individual.

Morning ‘Listening Party’

In the morning, Carter hosted an album “Listening Party,” where he was able to play a few songs acoustic (the Backstreet Boys hits “Larger Than Life” and “As Long As You Love Me,” as well as his solo single “Help Me”), for an intimate group of fans.

Carter shared that he is re-recording “Help Me” at the moment, and he also shared eight new songs that are previously unreleased… and with the help of his fans, they were asked to vote on their favorite ones, to help him select the best ones that will make it on the new album.

Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys. Photo Credit: Lisa Hiser

He also allowed the fans to ask him questions about each of the new tunes.

Without giving too much away (on his new songs), they were all eclectic and well-crafted that it will be a difficult decision for him, especially since each tune has its own identity.

Soundcheck experience

During the soundcheck and meet and greet experience, which took place later on in the day, Carter sang “80s Movie,” a cover of ZZ Top’s “Sharp Dressed Man,” and the infectious “Made For Us,” which had a retro ’80s vibe to it.

Carter also sang “Help Me” while the song’s music video played on the televised screen in the background.

Carter on the biggest lesson that the music and entertainment business has taught him

When asked by this journalist what the biggest lesson that the music and entertainment industry has taught him, Carter responded, “This journey has taught me that it’s not easy… to sustain as time goes on.”

“There are so many things that get thrown as you as an artist. That’s just life as it goes on… it’s not easy, so you have to be very resilient in the face of things that are coming your way,” Carter elaborated.

“That is what it has taught me… to stay resilient… to just keep fighting and to stay strong,” he added.

Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys. Photo Credit: Lisa Hiser

Concert

Carter kicked off his solo show with “Larger Than Life,” he and immediately broke into Tears for Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” which he described as his favorite song of the ’80s, and compared it to the “I Want It That Way” equivalent of that musical era.

He continued with a stirring version of Corey Hart’s “Sunglasses at Night,” as well as “Get Over Me” and Simply Minds’ perennial classic “Don’t You (Forget About Me).”

Carter took his fans on a trip down memory lane with his solo song “I Got You” prior to segueing into the catchy “Shape of My Heart.”

Equally noteworthy were “I Need You Tonight” and “Do I Have to Cry For You,” where the lyrics were conversational and not contrived.

He continued with “Superman” and an acoustic rendition of “Help Me,” before his band gave him a break and they serenaded the audience to Oasis’ “Wonderwall,” which was a real treat.

Carter also tipped his hat to Bon Jovi with “Wanted Dead or Alive,” and equally nostalgic were the popular Backstreet Boys hits “Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely,” “Quit Playing Games with my Heart” and “As Long As You Love Me.”

The audience had a fun time singing along and clapping to “19 in 99,” where it was such an enthralling experience.

Of course, no Nick Carter show is complete without him nailing the Backstreet Boys classics “I Want it That Way” and “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back),” which he left for the end.

“Spending a day with Nick Carter at Mohegan Sun was so great. His show was incredible, and it felt like reliving my childhood teenage dream. Not only is Nick Carter an amazing artist but a great person as well,” Jillian Onorato, fan and attendee exclaimed.

The Verdict

Overall, Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys was superb in his solo show at The Cabaret Theatre at Mohegan Sun. His vocals were rich and resonant, thus allowing his rumbling voice to shine.

This venue (The Cabaret Theatre) was able to provide a pleasant and intimate atmosphere for Carter to perform his music (both solo songs and Backstreet Boys hits), and he was able to move his audience on an emotional and personal level.

Whoever has yet to see this Backstreet Boy sing his solo music in concert is really missing out. His live show garnered an A rating. Bravo.

To learn more about global pop star Nick Carter, check out his official website, and follow him on Instagram.

