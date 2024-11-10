Review: Nick Bateman and Jen Lilley star in ‘Operation Mistletoe’ on Hulu

Nick Bateman and Jen Lilley in 'Operation Mistletoe.' Photo Courtesy of Hulu.

Actors Nick Bateman and Jen Lilley star in the new holiday rom-com “Operation Mistletoe” on Hulu.

Bradley Walsh directed the film from a screenplay by Ansley Gordon, Kathleen Knox, and

Bob Sáenz.

The synopsis is: When Grace’s former classmate (and crush) Ryan arrives home for Christmas, Grace’s best friend initiates “Operation Mistletoe” to get them together.

Nick Bateman and Jen Lilley have great onscreen chemistry together, and their affecting rapport allows for more resonance.

Jen Lilley is effervescent as Grace, while Bateman is charming as Ryan; moreover, his acting ability is reminiscent of such actors as Marcus Rosner meets Mark Grossman (“The Young and The Restless”) meets Adam Senn.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger that Bateman and Lilley will do more movies together.

The Verdict

Overall, Nick Bateman and Jen Lilley deliver in the new holiday movie “Operation Mistletoe.” It is a sweet and heartwarming story that will certainly put fans and viewers in the festive spirit.

Compliments to Ansley Gordon and the writers for penning such a poignant and jubilant script.

It is feel-good escapism and ideal for the entire family to watch along with a cup of hot tea or hot cocoa. This rom-com is definitely a keeper. Well done.

“Operation Mistletoe” is available to stream on Hulu by clicking here.