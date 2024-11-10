Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Nick Bateman and Jen Lilley star in ‘Operation Mistletoe’ on Hulu

Markos Papadatos

Published

Nick Bateman and Jen Lilley in 'Operation Mistletoe'
Nick Bateman and Jen Lilley in 'Operation Mistletoe.' Photo Courtesy of Hulu.
Nick Bateman and Jen Lilley in 'Operation Mistletoe.' Photo Courtesy of Hulu.

Actors Nick Bateman and Jen Lilley star in the new holiday rom-com “Operation Mistletoe” on Hulu.

Bradley Walsh directed the film from a screenplay by Ansley Gordon, Kathleen Knox, and
Bob Sáenz.

The synopsis is: When Grace’s former classmate (and crush) Ryan arrives home for Christmas, Grace’s best friend initiates “Operation Mistletoe” to get them together.

Nick Bateman and Jen Lilley have great onscreen chemistry together, and their affecting rapport allows for more resonance.

Jen Lilley is effervescent as Grace, while Bateman is charming as Ryan; moreover, his acting ability is reminiscent of such actors as Marcus Rosner meets Mark Grossman (“The Young and The Restless”) meets Adam Senn.

Hopefully, this is a harbinger that Bateman and Lilley will do more movies together.

The Verdict

Overall, Nick Bateman and Jen Lilley deliver in the new holiday movie “Operation Mistletoe.” It is a sweet and heartwarming story that will certainly put fans and viewers in the festive spirit.

Compliments to Ansley Gordon and the writers for penning such a poignant and jubilant script.

It is feel-good escapism and ideal for the entire family to watch along with a cup of hot tea or hot cocoa. This rom-com is definitely a keeper. Well done.

“Operation Mistletoe” is available to stream on Hulu by clicking here.

In this article:Film, Holiday, hulu, Jen Lilley, Movie, Nick Bateman, operation mistletoe, rom-com
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

The US trade deficit grew by 19.2 percent in September, according to government figures The US trade deficit grew by 19.2 percent in September, according to government figures

Business

Op-Ed: Global trade wars, protectionism, and it’s all gonna cost you big time

The enormous economic polarization in the US is hardly a secret. The rich, 1 to 10%, are far wealthier than the rest.

7 hours ago
Nick Carter Nick Carter

Entertainment

Review: Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys brings his 2024 ‘Who I Am’ Tour to Mohegan Sun

On Saturday, November 9th, Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys brought his 2024 "Who I Am" tour to The Cabaret Theatre at Mohegan Sun...

6 hours ago
Elon Musk's X network was blocked in Brazil in late August Elon Musk's X network was blocked in Brazil in late August

Social Media

A click away: National patterns for Internet use

Brazilians clock in 13:03 hours weekly, streaming TV shows, the highest among all countries, and 11:19 hours on social media.

20 hours ago

Life

Heat and puff: Experiencing the art of glassblowing

Glassblowing is an ancient craft that can be used to create a variety of wondrous objects, from the functional to the purely aesthetic.

35 seconds ago