Review: Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch star in ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’

Kooper Coch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez in 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.' Photo Courtesy of Netflix.

Actors Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch star in “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,” which premiered on September 19th on Netflix.

This is the newest installment to Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s “Monster” anthology series, chronicling the case of the real-life brothers Lyle (Emmy winner Nicholas Alexander Chavez) and Erik Menendez (Cooper Koch), who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents (on August 20th, 1989), José and Kitty Menendez.

While the prosecution argued they were seeking to inherit their family fortune, the brothers claimed – and remain adamant to this day, as they serve life sentences without the possibility of parole — that their actions stemmed out of fear from a lifetime of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse.

Aside from Koch and Chavez, the TV series stars Javier Bardem, Chloë Sevigny, Nathan Lane, and Ari Graynor, among others.

The fact that the storyline was inspired by the actual horrific events, makes it that much more compelling.

Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch deliver career-defining, tour-de-force acting performances as Lyle and Erik Menendez respectively. They are able to layer their emotions well, and truly capture the consciences of the Menendez Brothers, all while humanizing these anti-hero characters and being able to move their audiences on an emotional, psychological, and spiritual level.

Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch are not afraid to be raw, bold, and vulnerable, and their vulnerabilities are the viewer’s rewards.

Both pulled off Emmy-caliber work, and they ought to be recognized for their transformative acting work at an upcoming Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony. (Chavez ought to make more room on his mantel for more Emmy hardware).

Oscar winner Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny are noteworthy as their on-screen parents. In fact, everybody brings something unique to this story. Even sitcom icon Vicki Lawrence (“Mama’s Family”) delivers a cameo performance as an angry juror that viewers won’t want to miss.

The Verdict

Overall, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” is a riveting anthology series from start to finish. The acting performances are superb all around. It is evident that Cooper Koch delivers a true breakout performance, and that Nicholas Alexander Chavez is bound for superstardom. One thing is for certain… Chavez is not in “General Hospital” anymore.

Showrunners Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan showcase that they are master provocateurs, and should be commended for their vision in bringing this angry and unflinching story to life, which is told from a fresh and clever perspective.

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” will certainly spark conversations among viewers, and it will stick with people well after the nine episodes are over. Most importantly, it will make viewers ask: “Who are the monsters?” The convicted brothers or the parents? This question is food for thought for discussion.

Whether it is factual or historically accurate is a totally different discussion, but for the purposes of entertainment and escapism, everybody in the cast is convincing, and they are able to introduce it to a younger generation of viewers and fans, who may have been unfamiliar with the Menendez Brothers.

Grab some popcorn or a bottle of wine, and allow Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch to lure you in. “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” garners an A rating.