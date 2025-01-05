Connect with us

Review: Nia Vardalos and Gail Winar star in the Off-Broadway play ‘Pen Pals’

Markos Papadatos

Published

Nia Vardalos and Gail Winar in 'Pen Pals.' Photo Credit: Russ Rowland.
Academy Award nominee Nia Vardalos (“My Big Fat Greek Wedding”) and Gail Winar star in the Off-Broadway show “Pen Pals.”

The play, written by Michael Griffo and directed by SuzAnne Barabas is being performed at the Theatre at St. Clement’s in Manhattan; Vardalos and Winar’s run will wrap on January 12th.

The play has a rotating cast of acclaimed actresses, so no two shows will ever be alike.

“Pen Pals” is the story of two friends that are pen pals that takes place over five decades. It was written by Michael Griffo, and directed by SuzAnne Barabas.

In “Pen Pals,” Bernie (Nia Vardalos) and Mags (Gail Winar) live in two different countries (the United States and England respectively). Although they’ve never met in person, they are still the greatest of friends because they’ve been pen pals for over 50 years. 

Ever since their teenage years, they’ve shared each part of their lives with each other through their writings, which includes some of their biggest secrets such as their first crushes, relationships, the drama in their personal lives, and even their health scares.

These two women (who started out as girls in their teen years) have been through it all: the highest highs, the lowest lows, and everything in between.

They’ve confided in each other and spoke about things that they won’t dare tell other family members or even their parents. While there is a physical distance between them (as they reside in different countries), they are still closer to each other than anyone else in their lives.

Nia Vardalos
Nia Vardalos. Photo Credit: Jana Cruder.

Nia Vardalos is gloriously transcendent as Bernie, who is witty, bold, and heartbreaking. Vardalos is able to shine and make this role her own from the opening scene, and she has the Big Apple crowd with her every step of the way.

Gail Winar is blissful as Mags, and she delivers a tour de force performance; it feels like watching “The Bold and The Beautiful” all over again, and Winar is our illustrious Susan Flannery (but with a British accent in this case).

Both ladies are able to strike gold thanks to their virtuosic portrayals, which delve beyond the surface and leave a lasting impact on the viewers.

Gail Winar in 'Pen Pals'
Gail Winar in ‘Pen Pals.’ Photo Credit: Russ Rowland.

The Verdict

In summation, Nia Vardalos and Gail Winar are fabulous in “Pen Pals” and they were able to bring their characters to life, and move the New York audience on an emotional level.

Theatergoers will laugh, cry, and even feel for these two female characters, and Vardalos and Winar make them feel honest, complex, and well-rounded. They will make you forget you are watching a play, and it feel like you are experiencing real life beside them.

“Pen Pals” with Vardalos and Winar is a shimmering and densely layered play, with a bit of social commentary and some solid personal dramas, which make it engaging from start to finish. 

Michael Griffo did an exceptional job writing the script, while SuzAnne Barabas does a superb job with its direction. There was a feeling of euphoria at the Theatre at St. Clement’s. Bravo.

To learn more about the play “Pen Pals,” visit its official homepage.

Markos Papadatos
