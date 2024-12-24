Review: Neal McDonough, Dawn Olivieri, and Bailey Chase star in ‘Homestead’

Neal McDonough and Bailey Chase. Photo Courtesy of Angel Studios.

Actors Neal McDonough (“Band of Brothers”), Dawn Olivieri (“1883” and “Yellowstone”) and Bailey Chase (“Longmire”) star in the new Angel Studios film “Homestead.”

Joining them in the cast are Jesse Hutch, Currie Graham, and Olivia Sanabia, among others.

Ben Smallbone directed from a screenplay by Phillip Abraham, Leah Bateman, and Ben Kasica.

Bailey Chase in ‘Homestead.’ Photo Courtesy of Angel Studios.

The synopsis is: Ex-Green Beret Jeff Eriksson (Bailey Chase) takes a job as head of security at an elaborate prepper compound, “The Homestead,” as the world crumbles.

Inside, they face resource wars and ideological conflicts, while outside, chaos reigns.

Amid the mayhem, unity and forgotten truths emerge as love grows in unexpected places and the community strives to cultivate the land and fend off impending destruction. McDonough plays Ian Ross, the billionaire with a massive homestead

Each actor is given his or her own characterization, and it is neat to watch that character development unveil in a slow and steady fashion as it keeps viewers on their toes.

Neal McDonough delivers a controlled and subtle performance as Ian Ross, where the viewer can recall Tommy Lee Jones in the Oscar-nominated film “In the Valley of Elah.” Fans that enjoyed McDonough in “The Shift” opposite Kristoffer Polaha, will enjoy him just as much (if not more) in “Homestead,” in a role that is polar opposite.

Neal McDonough and Bailey Chase. Photo Courtesy of Angel Studios.

Bailey Chase pulls off perhaps the crowning acting performance of his career as protagonist Jeff Eriksson, which is commanding, electric, and it runs the gamut as he will drench his viewers in a wide spectrum of raw emotions.

Jesse Hutch is riveting as Evan, while Dawn Olivieri is a triumph as Jenna Ross as her affecting rapport with Neal McDonough allows for more resonance. Everybody in the ensemble brings something distinct to the table, and it is cohesive team effort.

Jesse Hutch in ‘Homestead.’ Photo Courtesy of Angel Studios.

Without giving too much away, “Homestead” is a story about faith and family that should be experienced by all.

The Verdict

Overall, “Homestead” is a compelling but intense post-apocalyptic family survival drama. The acting performances are noteworthy all around.

It is entertaining, action-packed with mystery, coupled with a bit of social commentary, and some solid personal dramas that are relevant and relatable.

Dawn Olivieri in ‘Homestead.’ Photo Courtesy of Angel Studios.

Expertly shot by Ben Smallbone, “Homestead” will certainly spark conversations among viewers, and it will sustain the audience’s attention for its entire duration.

Most importantly, this is a movie that offers a vision of empathy and compassion as a lifestyle, and that makes it gloriously empowering. “Homestead” is well-crafted and it garners 4.5 out of 5 stars. Bravo.