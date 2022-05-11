Connect with us

Review: Natalie Burn shows different sides to her artistry in ‘Studio City’ Season 2

Natalie Burn in 'Studio City' Season 2
Natalie Burn in 'Studio City' Season 2. Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City'
Natalie Burn in 'Studio City' Season 2. Photo Courtesy of 'Studio City'

Actress Natalie Burn showcases different sides to her artistry in ‘Studio City’ Season 2.

Burn is back as Shelby Brock, whom she plays in a badass fashion (being an action star in “Maximum Velocity 2”), at the same time though, we get to see her tackle the more vulnerable and emotional scenes opposite her co-stars Will Roberts and Sean Kanan.

Shelby is being pursued by Will Roberts’ character, Dennis, being the powerful movie executive that he is, invites her to his office and tries to make advances on her. She subsequently opens up about these experiences to Sam Stevens (Sean Kanan) in the following episode in a raw and cathartic manner.

With Natalie Burn, the viewer can slightly recall Courtney Hope of “The Bold and The Beautiful” and “The Young and The Restless,” and that ought to be taken as a compliment.

“Studio City” was co-created by Sean Kanan and Jason Antognoli. This digital series won the 2021 Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Limited Series.” Season 2 of “Studio City” is available on Amazon Prime Video by clicking here.

To learn more about actress Natalie Burn, follow her on Instagram.

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

