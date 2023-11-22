Review: ‘Napoleon’ falters just as its subject did

A scene from 'Napoleon' courtesy of Sony Pictures

‘Napoleon’ recounts the life of the historical figure, peeking behind the uniform at the even smaller man who filled it.

Countless historical figures are known to people, though they may only be familiar with their greatest achievements or failures. After all, that’s the reason their names are etched into our collective memories and textbooks. But those events do not necessarily define the person or serve as accurate reflections of their personalities and values. In some cases, the truth may diminish the legend or fortify it because they defied the odds to obtain glory. Napoleon is recognized for his military cunning, but a new biopic from director Ridley Scott shows his personal character left much to be desired.

Napoleon Bonaparte (Joaquin Phoenix) did not come from noble blood, but his family ran in the right circles and befriended the correct people to give him a chance at greatness. Beginning as an artillery master, he used his brilliant military strategies and ruthlessness to rise through the ranks, eventually earning the title of general. While he kept his ambition quiet, he did not protest much when it was suggested he appoint himself Emperor of France. Unfortunately, Napoleon started believing his own propaganda about his invincibility, leading to several military breakdowns, his abdication and, finally, exile.

The film covers approximately 30 years of Napoleon’s life, from his early career to his eventual death in exile on an island off the coast of Africa. It includes many battles, from the Siege of Toulon to an Egyptian expedition to his disastrous invasion of Russia and ultimate failure to regain the throne. The conflicts are violent and bloody with cannons dealing horrific damage, demonstrating Napoleon’s inventive military strategy and revealing the tens of thousands of casualties left on the field when the smoke cleared. However, while these campaigns were shot practically to show their epic brutality, they are not the film’s focus, comprising a less significant portion of the narrative than the leader’s personal affairs.

This movie sets out to expose the aspects of Napoleon not seen on the battlefield — namely, his insecurity in every other aspect of his life, which often made him vindictive and willing to double down on bad ideas just to further establish his dominance. His letters to his first wife, Josephine (Vanessa Kirby), are exceptionally vulnerable for a man in his position, exulting his devotion to her as she unabashedly cheated on him while he was away, fighting for his country. Even the manner in which he spoke about other leaders often revealed an impetuousness that bordered on a child’s scorn.

Phoenix does an excellent job portraying both sides of the French leader. It’s easy to see why Scott would cast him since Napoleon’s personality is very similar to Phoenix’s role as Commodus in 2000’s Gladiator. Nonetheless, not much is made of Napoleon’s height in the film, even though it’s his most publicized attribute, only standing head to shoulder to a few of his counterparts throughout the picture.

Unfortunately, at 158 minutes, the film doesn’t sustain audience’s attentions as they gradually lose interest in Napoleon’s softer side, and the story becomes somewhat repetitive and trifling.

Director: Ridley Scott

Starring: Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby and Rupert Everett