Review: Nancy McKeon and Gail Winar exchange moving letters in ‘Pen Pals’

Nancy McKeon in 'Pen Pals.' Photo Credit: Russ Rowland.

On Saturday, January 18th, Nancy McKeon and Gail Winar did a special performance of “Pen Pals” at the Theatre at St. Clement’s in New York.

An Off-Broadway play directed by SuzAnne Barabas and written by Michael Griffo, “Pen Pals” chronicles the lives of two women Bernie (Nancy McKeon) and Mags (Gail Winar) over a five-decade span who would write letters to each other back and forth sharing some intimate details (that they wouldn’t share with anyone else).

Bernie lives in New Jersey while Mags lives in Sheffield, England. Some of these letters would be funny, but also deep, revealing, and heartbreaking.

Ironically enough, both actresses originated these roles back in October or 2024 when they performed “Pen Pals” for three weeks at the New Jersey Repertory Company in Long Branch, New Jersey.

Nancy McKeon is an astonishing force of nature as Bernie, and Gail Winar proves to be consistently excellent as Mags.

With McKeon as Bernie, it feels like watching “Days of Our Lives” all over again, and she’s our Linsey Godfrey.

Helping the victims of the Los Angeles wildfires

Following the performance, both actresses addressed their Manhattan audience, and raised awareness on the relief efforts for the Los Angeles wildfire victims.

Gail Winar remarked, “As you may or may not know, five percent of all the ticket sales for ‘Pen Pals’ goes to Susan G. Komen, which supplies services, support, and research, which we need so much in our ongoing battle with breast cancer.”

“Right now, we are most concerned for our theater friends, family and fellow human beings who are in Los Angeles, and those catastrophic fires, which have affected the livelihood of tens of thousands of people,” Winar said.

Gail Winar in ‘Pen Pals.’ Photo Credit: Russ Rowland.

Nancy McKeon said, “We are so grateful that you came to be with us and spend time with us, and if you care to make a donation, we have boxes, and we will be sending those donations to World Central Kitchen, which is feeding the firefighters and the folks that are displaced, as well as the Los Angeles Fire Department and the first responders.”

“Lives are being displaced so we are trying to do our part, so we can help out,” McKeon acknowledged.

“I did a movie back in the ’80s called ‘Firefighter,’ so I got to spend a lot of time with them, and they are remarkable people,” she exclaimed. “As their homes are burning down, they are saving others.”

“We are so privileged that we are here, and that we get to do what we love to do and you came out and you decided to spend an afternoon with us, and we are so grateful for that,” McKeon said, effusively.

The Verdict

Overall, “Pen Pals” is highly recommended seeing at The Theatre at St. Clement’s, and with a rotating cast of acclaimed actresses every week, each performer is able to bring something different and unique to the show.

Nancy McKeon and Gail Winar did transcendent acting work, and this show also raised awareness for the relief effort to help the victims of the Los Angeles Wildfires. They deserved to be commended for a job well done all around.

To learn more about “Pen Pals,” check out its official homepage.

