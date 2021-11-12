Review: ‘My Christmas Family Tree’ is a heartwarming Hallmark holiday film

'My Christmas Family Tree." Photo Credit: Allister Foster, Crown Media

Actors Andrew Walker and Aimee Teegarden star in the new original Hallmark holiday film “My Christmas Family Tree,” which premieres on Saturday, November 13 on the Hallmark Channel. Digital Journal has the scoop.

The synopsis of “My Christmas Family Tree” is as follows: When Vanessa (Aimee Teegarden) receives the results from her Family Tree DNA test, she discovers a family she didn’t know existed and travels to their home for Christmas. Andrew Walker stars as Kristopher and James Tupper plays Richard.

Richard, her biological father, invites her to spend the Christmas weekend with him and his family. Richard asks a family friend, Kris (Walker), who joins them every Christmas, to pick her up on his way. Kris knows all the details of her new family and helps break the ice when she meets Richard’s wife and their three children for the first time. It’s a bit uncomfortable at first but the family takes part in their Christmas traditions.

As the weekend progresses, Vanessa meets her grandmother and other relatives and even helps her little sister overcome stage fright before performing at the Christmas pageant. Vanessa is having a wonderful time getting to know her new family until she gets a message from the DNA testing company with some surprising news that she worries may jeopardize her holiday.

Jason Bourque directed the film from a screenplay by Mark Hefti. It is highly recommended to check out. The acting performances by Walker, Teegarden, and Tupper are all sensational. The ensemble cast of actors is noteworthy and they bring something unique to the table. This is a poignant film with a beautiful holiday message to it that will certainly put viewers and fans in the holiday spirit.

The Verdict

Overall, “My Christmas Family Tree” is a warm and heartfelt family Hallmark film. It helps provide an escape during the trying times that the world is going through, and it is recommended for the entire family. Walker and the entire cast deserve to be commended for a job well done. “My Christmas Family Tree” earns two giant thumbs up.

