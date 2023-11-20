Review: ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ takes viewers on a trip to the motherland Greece

'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' cast. Photo Courtesy of Focus Features

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,” starring Nia Vardalos, takes viewers on a trip to the motherland Greece.

The Portokalos family is embarking on a family reunion in Greece for a memorable trip that is full of love, twists, and turns.

After the death of her father Gus (played in the earlier films by the late Michael Constantine), Toula attempts to locate her father’s three childhood friends in Greece for a family reunion.

Nia Vardalos, who wrote the screenplay and directed the rom-com, is back as Toula Portokalos, and the same holds true for John Corbett as Ian Miller.

Lainie Kazan plays the ailing matriarch Maria, who is suffering from dementia. Andrea Martin always steals the movie with her clever lines as Aunt Voula, everyone’s “favorite Greek aunt.”

The relationship dynamics between the younger generation, Toula’s daughter Paris (Elena Kampouris) and heartthrob Aristotle (Elias Kacavas) are explored in this sequel.

Anthi Andreopoulou is a revelation as the elderly Greek lady Alexandra in the Greek village.

Louis Mandylor provides the comic relief that we didn’t know we needed, and he has some neat sentimental moments that really stand out.

Melina Kotselou is irresistible as Victory, the mayor of the Greek village.

Aside from some loopholes in the plot and corny jokes, it is worth checking out.

While nothing may be as exceptional as the original “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” film, this third sequel is uplifting, light-hearted, and entertaining. The cinematography of Greece is visually striking, and it feels like its own character in this movie.

The audience will walk away learning about some Greek customs and traditions.

The Verdict

Overall, “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” is a warm and heartfelt movie. It ought to be enjoyed for its beauty and simplicity. It garners a B+ rating.