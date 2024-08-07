Connect with us

Review: Morgan Johnston traces her roots with ‘Family Tree’ single

Country artist Morgan Johnston traces her roots with her new single “Family Tree.”
Morgan Johnston
Morgan Johnston. Photo Courtesy of Morgan Johnston.
Morgan Johnston. Photo Courtesy of Morgan Johnston.

Country artist Morgan Johnston traces her roots with her new single “Family Tree.”

Throughout her career in the music business, Johnston has opened for such diverse country acts as Lainey Wilson, Dustin Lynch, Sawyer Brown, and Madison Beer; moreover, she recently inked a publishing deal with Warner Chappell music in a joint venture with Jenna Andrews and Stephen Kirk. 

“My best friend Hannah is more like a sister, if I got arrested she’s in handcuffs too,” Johnston sings in the opening verse of “Family Tree,” and is able to lure her listeners in.

Her rich, crystalline vocals are reminiscent of Taylor Swift meets RaeLynn. This track stands out vocally, lyrically, and sonically. She also allows her bubbly personality to shine on this tune.

The song itself has a warm and sweet message to it, which will resonate with her listening audience. There is an honesty, beauty and simplicity to this song, which is infectious.

“Family Tree” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It garners two thumbs up.

To learn more about singer-songwriter Morgan Johnston and her music, follow her on Instagram and TikTok.

