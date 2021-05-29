Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Review: Mikel James and Sammy Adams join forces on vivacious ‘Tongue Tied’

Artists Mikel James and Sammy Adams have joined forces on the midtempo and infectious “Tongue Tied.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Mikel James
Artist Mikel James in 'Tongue Tied' video. Photo Courtesy of Mikel James
Artist Mikel James in 'Tongue Tied' video. Photo Courtesy of Mikel James

Artists Mikel James and Sammy Adams have joined forces on the midtempo and infectious “Tongue Tied.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Their vibrant music video may be seen below. It was produced and directed by Jimmy Greco and Mikel James; moreover, the tune was co-penned by Mikel James and Sammy Adams. The video is filled with good vibes and a neat energy to it.

The inclusion of Sammy Adams in this vivacious tune is clever since Adams nails the rap vocals and helps elevate the song to a higher level. Congrats to Mikel James and Sammy Adams on a job well done.

“Tongue Tied” featuring Sammy Adams is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners two thumbs up.

To learn more about rising artist Mikel James, follow him on Instagram.

In this article:, , , , ,

You may also like:

Cameron Mathison and Alison Sweeney Cameron Mathison and Alison Sweeney

Entertainment

Cameron Mathison and Alison Sweeney reunite for new Hallmark mystery

Cameron Mathison and Alison Sweeny are reuniting for a new Hannah Swensen Hallmark mystery. Digital Journal has the scoop.

23 hours ago

World

Biden follows Trump, shuts door on airspace treaty with Russia

US President Joe Biden's administration announced it will not return to the Open Skies Treaty.

15 hours ago
Remote cheating leads to 'corona degrees' in Greece Remote cheating leads to 'corona degrees' in Greece

Life

Down but not out: Burnout is another side of the pandemic

One downside of the pandemic is the impact upon people's health and wellbeing. The extent of the problem is surprisingly wide.

19 hours ago
Remains of 215 children found at closed Canada indigenous boarding school Remains of 215 children found at closed Canada indigenous boarding school

World

Remains of 215 children found at closed Canada indigenous boarding school

Some 150,000 Indian, Inuit and Metis youngsters were forcibly enrolled in Canadian boarding schools, where they were stripped of their culture and language -...

19 hours ago