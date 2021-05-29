Review: Mikel James and Sammy Adams join forces on vivacious ‘Tongue Tied’

Artist Mikel James in 'Tongue Tied' video. Photo Courtesy of Mikel James

Artists Mikel James and Sammy Adams have joined forces on the midtempo and infectious “Tongue Tied.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

Their vibrant music video may be seen below. It was produced and directed by Jimmy Greco and Mikel James; moreover, the tune was co-penned by Mikel James and Sammy Adams. The video is filled with good vibes and a neat energy to it.

The inclusion of Sammy Adams in this vivacious tune is clever since Adams nails the rap vocals and helps elevate the song to a higher level. Congrats to Mikel James and Sammy Adams on a job well done.

“Tongue Tied” featuring Sammy Adams is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is worth more than just a passing glance, and it garners two thumbs up.

To learn more about rising artist Mikel James, follow him on Instagram.