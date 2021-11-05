Connect with us

Review: Mike Manning is spotlighted on Power 98.5 Satellite Radio

Emmy award-winning actor and producer Mike Manning (“The Bay” and “Days of Our Lives”) was recently spotlighted on Power 98.5 Satellite Radio, which is hosted by Steven Cuoco. Digital Journal has the recap.

Published

Mike Manning
Mike Manning. Photo Credit: Paul Smith
Mike Manning. Photo Credit: Paul Smith

“Live On Air With Steven Cuoco” is a weekday syndicated satellite radio program produced and hosted by acclaimed media professional Steven Cuoco, who is a veteran expert in public relations, reality TV, media, broadcasting, and podcasting.

Manning and Cuoco’s conversation was raw, heartfelt, elaborate, and very insightful. Kudos to Cuoco for his deep, thought-provoking questions and to Manning for being open and honest in answering them in a cohesive and succinct fashion.

One can also hear Manning and Cuoco’s in-depth interview on Spotify below, and one can listen to it on the Power 98.5 Satellite Radio iOS and Android app and on Alexa by adding the Power 98.5 skill in the Alexa app.

By the end, one will leave becoming bigger fans of both Manning and Cuoco. Well done.

For more on Mike Manning, follow him on Instagram and his official website.

Read More: “The Bay” actors earn Emmy recognition for same-sex marriage storyline, filmed during the pandemic. Check out the article by clicking here.

In this article:Actor, Emmy, Mike Manning, Producer, Radio, Steven Cuoco, The Bay
